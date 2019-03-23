Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albright 9, Stevenson 7
Bloomfield 15-8, Concordia (N.Y.) 2-9
Cazenovia 13, Thomas (Maine) 6
Centenary (N.J.) 9, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 6
CCSU at Bryant, ppd.
Dominican (N.Y.) 18, Caldwell 4
Fordham 8, St. Bonaventure 2
Hofstra at St. John’s, ccd.
Kutztown 4, Shippensburg 1
Minnesota at Penn St., ppd.
Saint Joseph’s 11, George Mason 5
Seton Hall at Monmouth, ccd.
UNC Wilmington 3, Towson 1
Wilmington (Del.) 4-4, Sciences (Pa.) 3-1
Barton 13, King (Tenn.) 10, 10 innings
Chowan 13, Mount Olive 6
High Point 4, SC-Upstate 2
Jacksonville 6, Lipscomb 5
Martin Methodist 6-12, Loyola NO 3-4
North Georgia 3, Augusta 2
Virginia Tech 4, North Carolina 1
Point (Ga.) 13, Milligan 5
Presbyterian 6, Gardner-Webb 5
Savannah St. 4, NC Central 3
Union (Ky.) 8, Truett-McConnell 2
VMI 9, The Citadel 5
Ball St. 8, W. Michigan 5
Bellevue 10, Mayville St. 1
Missouri Baptist 3, Columbia (Mo.) 1
Dakota Wesleyan 12-9, Dordt 1-5
Florida St. at Notre Dame, ppd.
Grace at Spring Arbor, ppd.
Indiana Wesleyan at St. Francis (Ind.), ppd.
Northeastern St. 12, Fort Hays St. 3
Oakland City 26-4, Robert Morris-Springfield 2-0
Olivet Nazarene 14, Calumet 0
Peru St. 5, Culver-Stockton 2
Park 10, Williams Baptist 0
Rio Grande 11, Brescia 0
St. Xavier at Trinity International, ppd.
S. Illinois 9, Morehead St. 8
Toledo at Bowling Green, ppd.
Howard Payne 5, Ozarks 3
Lubbock Christian 4, Ark.-Fort Smith 1
San Diego St. 4, New Mexico 2
Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, MidAm Christian 2
Texas A&M Texarkana 20, Texas College 4
Texas Wesleyan 6, SW Christian 1
La Sierra 16, Providence Christian 4
Sacramento St. 5, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Southern Cal 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.