Friday’s College Baseball Scores

March 29, 2019 6:17 pm
 
EAST

Bloomsburg 7, Kutztown 2

Bryant 10, LIU Brooklyn 2

Caldwell 17, Nyack 10

Centenary (N.J.) 6-2, John Jay 3-1

Cortland 7, Oneonta 0

Farmingdale 24-15, Yeshiva 3-2

Felician 11, Goldey-Beacom 3

Fordham 2, Rhode Island 0

Gannon 10, Clarion 1

Indiana-Kokomo 10, Point Park 1

Iona 5, Seton Hall 0

Jacksonville 6, NJIT 5

Lehman 6, Baruch 5

Marshall 13, Middle Tennessee 3

Northeastern 13, Delaware 4

Ohio St. 5, Rutgers 3, 11 innings

Penn St.-Altoona 10, St. Vincent 4

Pitt-Johnstown 4-5, Indiana (Pa.) 3-2

Post (Conn.) 8, Concordia (N.Y.) 3

Quinnipiac 7-7, Niagara 1-2

St. Bonaventure 14, La Salle 5

Saint Joseph’s 4, George Washington 2

St. Vincent vs. Thiel, 2, ppd.

Sciences (Pa.) 17-4, Jefferson 1-5

UMBC 9, Mount St. Mary’s 4

Wilmington (Del.) 7, Chestnut Hill 3

SOUTH

Asbury 11, WVU Tech 2

Blue Mountain 9-2, Mobile 7-10

Delaware St. 9, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

Erskine 6, Chowan 1

Lander 7, Augusta 6

Louisville 6, Wake Forest 1

Memphis 7, Houston 3

Pikeville 12, Lindsey Wilson 6

Richmond 15, George Mason 2

Southeastern (Fla.) 11, Ave Maria 1

Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Milligan 6

Union (Ky.) 24, St. Andrews 14

MIDWEST

Ball St. 9, Kent St. 8, 13 innings

Baylor at Kansas, ppd.

Butler 5, S. Illinois 4

Cent. Michigan 6, N. Illinois 4

Cornerstone 17, Cleary 5

Dayton 6, UMass 0

Evansville 1, Bradley 0

Indiana Southeast 16, Ohio Christian 2

Lincoln (Ill.) at Robert Morris-Chicago, 2, ccd.

Mayville St. 7-1, Presentation 3-4

Michigan 6, Michigan St. 3

Midway 10-17, Rio Grande 7-10

Northwestern 1, San Jose St. 0

Oakland 8, N. Kentucky 5

St. John’s 6, Saint Louis 2

S. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 4

Texas Tech at Kansas St., ppd.

Tulane 19, Cincinnati 4

Walsh 9, Ohio Valley 0

W. Illinois at Omaha, ppd.

Wichita St. 2, Bethune-Cookman 0

Wright St. 7, Youngstown St. 1

SOUTHWEST

Harris-Stowe St. 14, Williams Baptist 2

Houston Baptist 10, Northwestern St. 2

Jarvis Christian 10, Wiley 9, 10 innings

Manhattan Christian at Crowley’s Ridge, 2, ccd.

St. Edward’s 5, Rogers St. 1

FAR WEST

Arizona Christian 9, San Diego Christian 6

Benedictine Mesa 2, Marymount (Calif.) 1

Hope International 16, Westmont 8

Houston-Victoria 6, Southwest (N.M.) 5

Simpson (Calif.) 16, La Sierra 5

The Master’s 11, Menlo 7

Vanguard 10, Ottawa (Ariz.) 3

William Jessup 17, Saint Katherine 3

