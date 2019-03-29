Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Bloomsburg 7, Kutztown 2
Bryant 10, LIU Brooklyn 2
Caldwell 17, Nyack 10
Centenary (N.J.) 6-2, John Jay 3-1
Cortland 7, Oneonta 0
Farmingdale 24-15, Yeshiva 3-2
Felician 11, Goldey-Beacom 3
Fordham 2, Rhode Island 0
Gannon 10, Clarion 1
Indiana-Kokomo 10, Point Park 1
Iona 5, Seton Hall 0
Jacksonville 6, NJIT 5
Lehman 6, Baruch 5
Marshall 13, Middle Tennessee 3
Northeastern 13, Delaware 4
Ohio St. 5, Rutgers 3, 11 innings
Penn St.-Altoona 10, St. Vincent 4
Pitt-Johnstown 4-5, Indiana (Pa.) 3-2
Post (Conn.) 8, Concordia (N.Y.) 3
Quinnipiac 7-7, Niagara 1-2
St. Bonaventure 14, La Salle 5
Saint Joseph’s 4, George Washington 2
St. Vincent vs. Thiel, 2, ppd.
Sciences (Pa.) 17-4, Jefferson 1-5
UMBC 9, Mount St. Mary’s 4
Wilmington (Del.) 7, Chestnut Hill 3
Asbury 11, WVU Tech 2
Blue Mountain 9-2, Mobile 7-10
Delaware St. 9, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
Erskine 6, Chowan 1
Lander 7, Augusta 6
Louisville 6, Wake Forest 1
Memphis 7, Houston 3
Pikeville 12, Lindsey Wilson 6
Richmond 15, George Mason 2
Southeastern (Fla.) 11, Ave Maria 1
Tennessee Wesleyan 9, Milligan 6
Union (Ky.) 24, St. Andrews 14
Ball St. 9, Kent St. 8, 13 innings
Baylor at Kansas, ppd.
Butler 5, S. Illinois 4
Cent. Michigan 6, N. Illinois 4
Cornerstone 17, Cleary 5
Dayton 6, UMass 0
Evansville 1, Bradley 0
Indiana Southeast 16, Ohio Christian 2
Lincoln (Ill.) at Robert Morris-Chicago, 2, ccd.
Mayville St. 7-1, Presentation 3-4
Michigan 6, Michigan St. 3
Midway 10-17, Rio Grande 7-10
Northwestern 1, San Jose St. 0
Oakland 8, N. Kentucky 5
St. John’s 6, Saint Louis 2
S. Dakota St. 5, Fort Wayne 4
Texas Tech at Kansas St., ppd.
Tulane 19, Cincinnati 4
Walsh 9, Ohio Valley 0
W. Illinois at Omaha, ppd.
Wichita St. 2, Bethune-Cookman 0
Wright St. 7, Youngstown St. 1
Harris-Stowe St. 14, Williams Baptist 2
Houston Baptist 10, Northwestern St. 2
Jarvis Christian 10, Wiley 9, 10 innings
Manhattan Christian at Crowley’s Ridge, 2, ccd.
St. Edward’s 5, Rogers St. 1
Arizona Christian 9, San Diego Christian 6
Benedictine Mesa 2, Marymount (Calif.) 1
Hope International 16, Westmont 8
Houston-Victoria 6, Southwest (N.M.) 5
Simpson (Calif.) 16, La Sierra 5
The Master’s 11, Menlo 7
Vanguard 10, Ottawa (Ariz.) 3
William Jessup 17, Saint Katherine 3
