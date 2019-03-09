Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 67, Princeton 63
Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73
Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66
Cornell 72, Harvard 59
Penn 77, Yale 66
SOUTH
Maryland 69, Minnesota 60
VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63
Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75
Indiana-East 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 61
Kent St. 68, Akron 65
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57
Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57
Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Big South Conference
Semifinals
Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74
Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Canisius 69, Manhattan 65, OT
Iona 73, St. Peter’s 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals
Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58
Drake 78, Illinois St. 62
Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54
N. Iowa 61, S. Illinois 58
NCAA Div. III
Third Round
Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67
Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73
Marietta 78, Oswego St. 61
Nichols 62, Amherst 58
Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57
Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79
Williams 84, Whitman 81
Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75
Ohio Valley Conference
Semifinals
Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67
Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 74
Southern Conference
First Round
Samford 100, The Citadel 71
VMI 96, W. Carolina 83
West Coast Conference
Second Round
Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 65
San Diego 62, Santa Clara 45
