Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Brown 67, Princeton 63

Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73

Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66

Cornell 72, Harvard 59

Penn 77, Yale 66

SOUTH

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75

Indiana-East 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 61

Kent St. 68, Akron 65

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57

Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57

Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Big South Conference

Semifinals

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Canisius 69, Manhattan 65, OT

Iona 73, St. Peter’s 71

Missouri Valley Conference

Quarterfinals

Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58

Drake 78, Illinois St. 62

Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54

N. Iowa 61, S. Illinois 58

NCAA Div. III

Third Round

Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67

Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73

Marietta 78, Oswego St. 61

Nichols 62, Amherst 58

Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57

Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79

Williams 84, Whitman 81

Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75

Ohio Valley Conference

Semifinals

Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67

Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 74

Southern Conference

First Round

Samford 100, The Citadel 71

VMI 96, W. Carolina 83

West Coast Conference

Second Round

Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 65

San Diego 62, Santa Clara 45

