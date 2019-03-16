Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Cincinnati 82, SMU 74
Houston 84, UConn 45
Memphis 79, UCF 55
Wichita St. 80, Temple 74
Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinals
Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60
Rhode Island 75, VCU 70
Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55
St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57
Atlantic Coast Conference
Semifinals
Duke 74, North Carolina 73
Florida St. 69, Virginia 59
Big 12 Conference
Semifinals
Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59
Kansas 88, West Virginia 74
Big East Conference
Semifinals
Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79
Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT
Big Sky Conference
Semifinals
E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61
Montana 78, Weber St. 49
Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinals
Michigan 74, Iowa 53
Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70
Minnesota 75, Purdue 73
Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62
Big West Conference
Semifinals
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58
UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67
Conference USA
Semifinals
Old Dominion 61, UAB 59
W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59
Mid-American Conference
Semifinals
Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinals
NC Central 65, NC A&T 63
Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69
Mountain West Conference
Semifinals
San Diego St. 64, Nevada 56
Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60
NCAA Division III
Semifinals
Swarthmore 70, Christopher Newport 63
Wis.-Oshkosh 104, Wheaton (Ill.) 85
Pacific-12 Conference
Semifinals
Oregon 79, Arizona St. 75, OT
Washington 66, Colorado 61
Southeastern Conference
Quarterfinals
Auburn 73, South Carolina 64
Florida 76, LSU 73
Kentucky 73, Alabama 55
Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76
Southland Conference
Semifinals
Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66
New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71
Texas Southern 80, Alabama St. 66
Sun Belt Conference
Third Round
Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Texas St. 79, South Alabama 67
Western Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74
New Mexico St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
