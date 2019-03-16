Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Houston 84, UConn 45

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Wichita St. 80, Temple 74

Atlantic 10 Conference

Quarterfinals

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Atlantic Coast Conference

Semifinals

Duke 74, North Carolina 73

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Big 12 Conference

Semifinals

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Kansas 88, West Virginia 74

Big East Conference

Semifinals

Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

Big Sky Conference

Semifinals

E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

Big Ten Conference

Quarterfinals

Michigan 74, Iowa 53

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

Big West Conference

Semifinals

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67

Conference USA

Semifinals

Old Dominion 61, UAB 59

W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59

Mid-American Conference

Semifinals

Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

NC Central 65, NC A&T 63

Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69

Mountain West Conference

Semifinals

San Diego St. 64, Nevada 56

Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60

NCAA Division III

Semifinals

Swarthmore 70, Christopher Newport 63

Wis.-Oshkosh 104, Wheaton (Ill.) 85

Pacific-12 Conference

Semifinals

Oregon 79, Arizona St. 75, OT

Washington 66, Colorado 61

Southeastern Conference

Quarterfinals

Auburn 73, South Carolina 64

Florida 76, LSU 73

Kentucky 73, Alabama 55

Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76

Southland Conference

Semifinals

Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66

New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71

Texas Southern 80, Alabama St. 66

Sun Belt Conference

Third Round

Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Texas St. 79, South Alabama 67

Western Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74

New Mexico St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

