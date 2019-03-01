Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

March 1, 2019 9:53 pm
 
EAST

Bentley 2, Army 1

Harvard 4, RPI 1

Princeton 3, Yale 2

Union 4, Dartmouth 3, OT

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Boston College 3, Northeastern 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 1, UMass Lowell 0

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1

Notre Dame 5, Penn St. 4, OT

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 4

Lake Superior St. 5, Ferris St. 2

N. Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 2

