Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Bentley 2, Army 1

Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 4, OT

Harvard 4, RPI 1

Princeton 3, Yale 2

Union 4, Dartmouth 3, OT

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 4, Brown 1

Boston College 3, Northeastern 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 1, UMass Lowell 0

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1

Notre Dame 5, Penn St. 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Arizona St. 1

Wisconsin 5, Michigan 4, OT

St. Cloud St. 5, W. Michigan 4

Denver 4, Omaha 1

Minn.-Duluth 4, Miami 2

Lake Superior St. 5, Ferris St. 2

N. Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 2

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 4, Bemidji St. 1

FAR WEST

Holy Cross 2, Air Force 1, OT

