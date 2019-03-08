Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0

UConn 4, UMass 3

UMass-Lowell 2, Vermont 2, OT

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 5, Miami (Ohio) 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT

North Dakota 2, Omaha 1

Colorado College 2, Denver 1

TOURNAMENTS Atlantic Hockey Conference First Round

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Niagara 5, Canisius 4, 2OT

Robert Morris 1, Holy Cross 0

Big Ten Conference First Round

Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3

ECAC First Round

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Yale 4, RPI 1

Union 4, Colgate 1

Brown 3, Princeton 0

Western Collegiate Hockey Association First Round

Lake Superior St. 4, Bemidji State 2

Northern Michigan 5, Alaska 4, 2OT

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

Minnesota State 3, Alabama Huntsville 1

