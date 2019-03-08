Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Washington
|200
|000
|000—2
|10
|0
|St. Louis (ss)
|300
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
Corbin, Doolittle (5), Ross (6), Rainey (7), Williams (8), and Suzuki, Severino; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Miller (6), Mayers (7), Meisinger (9), and Wieters, Martinez. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Adams, Noll.
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
|Toronto (ss)
|311
|000
|00x—5
|10
|0
Davis, Feliz (3), Brubaker (5), Escobar (7), Vera (8), and Baron, Delay; Stroman, Guerra (5), Waguespack (6), Morimando (8), Shafer (8), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Stroman 1-1. L_Davis 0-1. HRs_Cruz; Drury, Galvis.
