Friday’s Major League Linescore

Boston 010 000 001—2 2 1 Baltimore 000 102 10x—4 8 1

Hernandez, Poyner (4), Lakins (6), Shawaryn (7), Mejia (8), and Vazquez, Rei; Cashner, Flaa (2), Karns (3), Ynoa (4), Lucas (8), Gilmartin (9), and Sucre, Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Poyner 0-1. Sv_Gilmartin. HRs_Nunez.

___

Washington 200 000 000—2 10 0 St. Louis (ss) 300 000 00x—3 7 0

Corbin, Doolittle (5), Ross (6), Rainey (7), Williams (8), and Suzuki, Severino; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Miller (6), Mayers (7), Meisinger (9), and Wieters, Martinez. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Adams, Noll.

___

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 000 110—2 5 0 Toronto (ss) 311 000 00x—5 10 0

Davis, Feliz (3), Brubaker (5), Escobar (7), Vera (8), and Baron, Delay; Stroman, Guerra (5), Waguespack (6), Morimando (8), Shafer (8), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Stroman 1-1. L_Davis 0-1. HRs_Cruz; Drury, Galvis.

___

