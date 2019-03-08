Friday’s Major League Linescore

Toronto (ss) 010 540 100—11 15 0 Pittsburgh (ss) 000 000 000—0 3 1

Reid-Foley, Gaviglio (5), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and McGuire, Pentecost; Williams, Eckelman (4), Keller (5), Slegers (10), Neverauskas (12), and Stallings, Pabst. W_Reid-Foley 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Alford (2), Bichette, McKinney, Davis.

Tampa Bay 100 210 100—5 8 2 Minnesota 200 020 010—5 11 1

Faria, Wood (3), Merritt (5), Milner (5), Kolarek (7), Drake (8), Moore (9), and Perez, James; Berrios, Baxendale (4), Reed (5), Rogers (6), Parker (7), Morin (8), Guilmet (9), and Castro, Navarreto. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Smolinski, Choi, Adames.

Boston 010 000 001—2 2 1 Baltimore 000 102 10x—4 8 1

Hernandez, Poyner (4), Lakins (6), Shawaryn (7), Mejia (8), and Vazquez, Rei; Cashner, Flaa (2), Karns (3), Ynoa (4), Lucas (8), Gilmartin (9), and Sucre, Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Poyner 0-1. Sv_Gilmartin. HRs_Nunez.

Washington 200 000 000—2 10 0 St. Louis (ss) 300 000 00x—3 7 0

Corbin, Doolittle (5), Ross (6), Rainey (7), Williams (8), and Suzuki, Severino; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Miller (6), Mayers (7), Meisinger (9), and Wieters, Martinez. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Adams, Noll.

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 000 110—2 5 0 Toronto (ss) 311 000 00x—5 10 0

Davis, Feliz (3), Brubaker (5), Escobar (7), Vera (8), and Baron, Delay; Stroman, Guerra (5), Waguespack (6), Morimando (8), Shafer (8), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Stroman 1-1. L_Davis 0-1. HRs_Cruz; Drury, Galvis.

Miami 003 113 002—10 13 0 New York Mets 100 100 100—3 6 4

Straily, Garcia (4), Guerrero (6), Anderson (7), Kickham (8), Quijada (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Syndergaard, Lugo (5), Coleman (6), Diaz (7), Avilan (8), Gsellman (9), and Mesoraco, Sanchez. W_Straily. L_Syndergaard. Sv_Quijada. HRs_Walker (2), Riddle; McNeil, Cano, Gimenez.

Arizona 000 011 100—3 9 0 Milwaukee 200 110 02x—6 11 0

Godley, Bradley (5), Hirano (6), De La Rosa (7), Nolasco (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Peralta, Albers (4), Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Williams (8), Petricka (9), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Peralta. L_Godley. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Young, Mathisen; Shaw (2), Hiura.

Cincinnati 200 100 000—3 7 2 Kansas City (ss) 231 020 00x—8 13 1

Gutierrez, Varner (2), Iglesias (3), Hughes (4), Bass (5), Krol (6), Mella (7), Sims (8), and Barnhart, Stephenson; Kennedy, Diekman (5), Peralta (6), Ellis (7), Newberry (9), and Viloria, Melendez. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Gutierrez 1-1. HRs_Peraza.

