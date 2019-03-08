Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Toronto (ss)
|010
|540
|100—11
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Reid-Foley, Gaviglio (5), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and McGuire, Pentecost; Williams, Eckelman (4), Keller (5), Slegers (10), Neverauskas (12), and Stallings, Pabst. W_Reid-Foley 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Alford (2), Bichette, McKinney, Davis.
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|210
|100—5
|8
|2
|Minnesota
|200
|020
|010—5
|11
|1
Faria, Wood (3), Merritt (5), Milner (5), Kolarek (7), Drake (8), Moore (9), and Perez, James; Berrios, Baxendale (4), Reed (5), Rogers (6), Parker (7), Morin (8), Guilmet (9), and Castro, Navarreto. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Smolinski, Choi, Adames.
___
|Boston
|010
|000
|001—2
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|102
|10x—4
|8
|1
Hernandez, Poyner (4), Lakins (6), Shawaryn (7), Mejia (8), and Vazquez, Rei; Cashner, Flaa (2), Karns (3), Ynoa (4), Lucas (8), Gilmartin (9), and Sucre, Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Poyner 0-1. Sv_Gilmartin. HRs_Nunez.
___
|Washington
|200
|000
|000—2
|10
|0
|St. Louis (ss)
|300
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
Corbin, Doolittle (5), Ross (6), Rainey (7), Williams (8), and Suzuki, Severino; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Miller (6), Mayers (7), Meisinger (9), and Wieters, Martinez. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Adams, Noll.
___
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
|Toronto (ss)
|311
|000
|00x—5
|10
|0
Davis, Feliz (3), Brubaker (5), Escobar (7), Vera (8), and Baron, Delay; Stroman, Guerra (5), Waguespack (6), Morimando (8), Shafer (8), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Stroman 1-1. L_Davis 0-1. HRs_Cruz; Drury, Galvis.
___
|Miami
|003
|113
|002—10
|13
|0
|New York Mets
|100
|100
|100—3
|6
|4
Straily, Garcia (4), Guerrero (6), Anderson (7), Kickham (8), Quijada (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Syndergaard, Lugo (5), Coleman (6), Diaz (7), Avilan (8), Gsellman (9), and Mesoraco, Sanchez. W_Straily. L_Syndergaard. Sv_Quijada. HRs_Walker (2), Riddle; McNeil, Cano, Gimenez.
___
|Arizona
|000
|011
|100—3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|110
|02x—6
|11
|0
Godley, Bradley (5), Hirano (6), De La Rosa (7), Nolasco (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Peralta, Albers (4), Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Williams (8), Petricka (9), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Peralta. L_Godley. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Young, Mathisen; Shaw (2), Hiura.
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|100
|000—3
|7
|2
|Kansas City (ss)
|231
|020
|00x—8
|13
|1
Gutierrez, Varner (2), Iglesias (3), Hughes (4), Bass (5), Krol (6), Mella (7), Sims (8), and Barnhart, Stephenson; Kennedy, Diekman (5), Peralta (6), Ellis (7), Newberry (9), and Viloria, Melendez. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Gutierrez 1-1. HRs_Peraza.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.