...

Friday’s Major League Linescore

March 8, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Toronto (ss) 010 540 100—11 15 0
Pittsburgh (ss) 000 000 000—0 3 1

Reid-Foley, Gaviglio (5), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and McGuire, Pentecost; Williams, Eckelman (4), Keller (5), Slegers (10), Neverauskas (12), and Stallings, Pabst. W_Reid-Foley 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Alford (2), Bichette, McKinney, Davis.

___

Tampa Bay 100 210 100—5 8 2
Minnesota 200 020 010—5 11 1

Faria, Wood (3), Merritt (5), Milner (5), Kolarek (7), Drake (8), Moore (9), and Perez, James; Berrios, Baxendale (4), Reed (5), Rogers (6), Parker (7), Morin (8), Guilmet (9), and Castro, Navarreto. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Smolinski, Choi, Adames.

___

Boston 010 000 001—2 2 1
Baltimore 000 102 10x—4 8 1

Hernandez, Poyner (4), Lakins (6), Shawaryn (7), Mejia (8), and Vazquez, Rei; Cashner, Flaa (2), Karns (3), Ynoa (4), Lucas (8), Gilmartin (9), and Sucre, Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Poyner 0-1. Sv_Gilmartin. HRs_Nunez.

___

Washington 200 000 000—2 10 0
St. Louis (ss) 300 000 00x—3 7 0

Corbin, Doolittle (5), Ross (6), Rainey (7), Williams (8), and Suzuki, Severino; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Miller (6), Mayers (7), Meisinger (9), and Wieters, Martinez. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Corbin 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Adams, Noll.

___

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 000 110—2 5 0
Toronto (ss) 311 000 00x—5 10 0

Davis, Feliz (3), Brubaker (5), Escobar (7), Vera (8), and Baron, Delay; Stroman, Guerra (5), Waguespack (6), Morimando (8), Shafer (8), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Stroman 1-1. L_Davis 0-1. HRs_Cruz; Drury, Galvis.

___

Miami 003 113 002—10 13 0
New York Mets 100 100 100—3 6 4

Straily, Garcia (4), Guerrero (6), Anderson (7), Kickham (8), Quijada (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Syndergaard, Lugo (5), Coleman (6), Diaz (7), Avilan (8), Gsellman (9), and Mesoraco, Sanchez. W_Straily. L_Syndergaard. Sv_Quijada. HRs_Walker (2), Riddle; McNeil, Cano, Gimenez.

___

Arizona 000 011 100—3 9 0
Milwaukee 200 110 02x—6 11 0

Godley, Bradley (5), Hirano (6), De La Rosa (7), Nolasco (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Peralta, Albers (4), Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Williams (8), Petricka (9), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Peralta. L_Godley. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Young, Mathisen; Shaw (2), Hiura.

___

Cincinnati 200 100 000—3 7 2
Kansas City (ss) 231 020 00x—8 13 1

Gutierrez, Varner (2), Iglesias (3), Hughes (4), Bass (5), Krol (6), Mella (7), Sims (8), and Barnhart, Stephenson; Kennedy, Diekman (5), Peralta (6), Ellis (7), Newberry (9), and Viloria, Melendez. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Gutierrez 1-1. HRs_Peraza.

___

San Diego 012 020 000—5 8 1
Oakland 000 000 24x—6 8 0

Paddack, Stock (5), Maton (6), Loup (7), Perdomo (8), and Stewart, Allen; Estrada, Soria (4), Blackburn (5), Dull (8), Buchter (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Dull 1-0. L_Perdomo 0-1. Sv_Buchter. HRs_Deichmann, Phegley.

___

Chicago White Sox 008 411 001—15 19 2
Los Angeles Angels 100 300 301—8 13 2

Banuelos, Fry (4), Marshall (4), Lambert (6), Bummer (8), and Castillo, Nolan; Heaney, Pena (1), Hudson (2), Jennings (3), Beltre (3), Bedrosian (4), Kaelin (4), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Curtiss (8), Krzeminski (9), and Lucroy, Kruger. W_Banuelos 1-1. L_Jennings 0-1. Sv_Curtiss. HRs_Alonso, Castillo, Guyer; Urena.

___

Texas 004 300 120—10 13 3
Colorado 000 060 302—11 14 1

Lynn, Martin (5), Gardewine (5), Hearn (6), Feigl (8), Huang (8), and Mathis, Trevino; Garcia, Horacek (3), Almonte (4), Musgrave (5), Lawrence (6), Pierpont (7), Griggs (8), Gonzalez (8), and Iannetta, Nicholas, Rabago. W_Gonzalez 1-0. L_Huang 0-1. HRs_Andrus; Valaika, McMahon.

___

