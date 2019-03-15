Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Toronto
|001
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|002—3
|5
|2
Borucki, Thornton (5), Norris (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Pivetta, Robertson (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Neris (9), and Butera, McBride. W_Neris 1-0. L_Axford. HRs_Pillar, Galvis.
___
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000—3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|000
|150
|01x—7
|12
|0
Turnbull, Hardy (5), Cisnero (5), Greene (6), Farmer (7), Castro (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Stanek, Roe (3), Beeks (4), Pruitt (5), Franco (8), Krook (9), and Zunino, Hernandez. W_Pruitt 2-1. L_Hardy 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez; Diaz.
___
|Miami
|020
|110
|102—7
|12
|2
|Atlanta
|012
|000
|201—6
|12
|0
Chen, Lopez (5), and Holaday, Chavez; Newcomb, Graham (5), Vizcaino (6), Venters (10), Biddle (11), and McCann, Lopez. W_Lopez 2-0. L_Biddle 1-1. HRs_Donaldson, Lopez.
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|2
|New York Yankees
|050
|530
|01x—14
|14
|0
Velazquez, Lau (2), Mejia (3), Poyner (4), Weems (4), Ramirez (5), Weber (7), and Swihart, Centeno; German, Chapman (5), Holder (5), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Reeves (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. W_German 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.
___
|Washington
|531
|200
|000—11
|12
|1
|New York Mets
|011
|000
|100—3
|9
|1
Hellickson, Grace (6), Cordero (10), Alvarez (11), Miller (12), and Gomes, Gushue; Matz, Hanhold (3), Diaz (4), Gsellman (5), Avilan (6), O’Rourke (8), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Hellickson 3-0. L_Matz 2-2. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Rendon (2), Gomes (2), Eaton, Zimmerman, Adams.
___
