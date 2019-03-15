Friday’s Major League Linescore

Toronto 001 001 000—2 6 1 Philadelphia 001 000 002—3 5 2

Borucki, Thornton (5), Norris (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Pivetta, Robertson (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Neris (9), and Butera, McBride. W_Neris 1-0. L_Axford. HRs_Pillar, Galvis.

___

Detroit 000 021 000—3 8 1 Tampa Bay (ss) 000 150 01x—7 12 0

Turnbull, Hardy (5), Cisnero (5), Greene (6), Farmer (7), Castro (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Stanek, Roe (3), Beeks (4), Pruitt (5), Franco (8), Krook (9), and Zunino, Hernandez. W_Pruitt 2-1. L_Hardy 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez; Diaz.

___

Miami 020 110 102—7 12 2 Atlanta 012 000 201—6 12 0

Chen, Lopez (5), and Holaday, Chavez; Newcomb, Graham (5), Vizcaino (6), Venters (10), Biddle (11), and McCann, Lopez. W_Lopez 2-0. L_Biddle 1-1. HRs_Donaldson, Lopez.

___

Boston 000 001 000—1 6 2 New York Yankees 050 530 01x—14 14 0

Velazquez, Lau (2), Mejia (3), Poyner (4), Weems (4), Ramirez (5), Weber (7), and Swihart, Centeno; German, Chapman (5), Holder (5), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Reeves (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. W_German 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.

___

Washington 531 200 000—11 12 1 New York Mets 011 000 100—3 9 1

Hellickson, Grace (6), Cordero (10), Alvarez (11), Miller (12), and Gomes, Gushue; Matz, Hanhold (3), Diaz (4), Gsellman (5), Avilan (6), O’Rourke (8), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Hellickson 3-0. L_Matz 2-2. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Rendon (2), Gomes (2), Eaton, Zimmerman, Adams.

___

