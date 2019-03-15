Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Major League Linescore

March 15, 2019 7:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Toronto 001 001 000—2 6 1
Philadelphia 001 000 002—3 5 2

Borucki, Thornton (5), Norris (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Pivetta, Robertson (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Neris (9), and Butera, McBride. W_Neris 1-0. L_Axford. HRs_Pillar, Galvis.

___

Detroit 000 021 000—3 8 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 000 150 01x—7 12 0

Turnbull, Hardy (5), Cisnero (5), Greene (6), Farmer (7), Castro (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Stanek, Roe (3), Beeks (4), Pruitt (5), Franco (8), Krook (9), and Zunino, Hernandez. W_Pruitt 2-1. L_Hardy 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez; Diaz.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement
Miami 020 110 102—7 12 2
Atlanta 012 000 201—6 12 0

Chen, Lopez (5), and Holaday, Chavez; Newcomb, Graham (5), Vizcaino (6), Venters (10), Biddle (11), and McCann, Lopez. W_Lopez 2-0. L_Biddle 1-1. HRs_Donaldson, Lopez.

___

Baltimore 000 322 101—9 12 0
Minnesota 243 003 00x—12 17 2

Hess, Rogers (3), Lucas (7), Bleier (8), and Sucre, Perez; Pineda, Dean (4), Parker (5), Knight (5), Guilmet (6), May (7), Morin (8), Nicolino (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Hess 0-2. Sv_Nicolino. HRs_Jackson; Adrianza (2), Austin, Castro, Astudillo, Raley.

___

Boston 000 001 000—1 6 2
New York Yankees 050 530 01x—14 14 0

Velazquez, Lau (2), Mejia (3), Poyner (4), Weems (4), Ramirez (5), Weber (7), and Swihart, Centeno; German, Chapman (5), Holder (5), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Reeves (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. W_German 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.

___

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Washington 531 200 000—11 12 1
New York Mets 011 000 100—3 9 1

Hellickson, Grace (6), Cordero (10), Alvarez (11), Miller (12), and Gomes, Gushue; Matz, Hanhold (3), Diaz (4), Gsellman (5), Avilan (6), O’Rourke (8), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Hellickson 3-0. L_Matz 2-2. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Rendon (2), Gomes (2), Eaton, Zimmerman, Adams.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 200 003 000—5 8 2
San Francisco 030 020 000—5 9 2

Peters, Rhoades (5), Ramirez (6), Walsh (8), Clark (9), and Smith; Samardzija, Blach (6), Moronta (8), Gott (9), and Garcia, Bart. Sv_Gott. HRs_Smith; Garcia.

___

Cleveland 000 000 011—2 5 0
Texas 000 301 10x—5 11 1

Carrasco, Olson (5), Hand (6), Ramirez (7), Grimm (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Hammel, Leclerc (5), Romano (6), Gomez (8), Martin (9), and Trevino, Huff. W_Hammel 2-0. L_Carrasco 1-1. HRs_Thompson.

___

Chicago Cubs 120 102 230—11 18 0
Chicago White Sox 004 100 301—9 14 1

Hamels, Zagurski (4), Tazawa (14), Maples (10), Rosario (11), Mekkes (12), Markey (13), and Caratini, Davis; Giolito, Fry (6), Covey (6), Jones (8), Burr (8), Colome (9), and McCann, Collins. W_Rosario 1-0. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Burr. HRs_Almora Jr., Bernard, Zagunis, Adduci; Moncada.

___

San Diego 000 001 001—2 4 0
Milwaukee 300 300 00x—6 6 2

Strahm, Colletti (4), Lauer (5), and Stewart; Woodruff, Tomlin (6), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Woodruff 1-0. L_Strahm 1-1. Sv_Tomlin.

___

Arizona 000 010 000—1 4 1
Los Angeles Angels (ss) 002 000 00x—2 5 1

Kelly, Rzepczynski (5), Green (6), Young (8), and Joseph, Rosario; Allen, Buttrey (3), Garcia (4), Bard (5), Ball (6), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Briceno. W_Buttrey 1-0. L_Kelly 1-1. Sv_Alexander. HRs_Pujols.

___

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 5 0
Colorado 000 001 001—2 4 1

Lopez, Lovvorn (6), Zimmer (7), Ellis (8), Storen (9), and Gallagher, Dini; Lambert, Johnson (4), Dunn (5), Shaw (6), Oh (7), Howard (8), Bowden (9), and Wolters, Rabago. W_Bowden 1-0. L_Storen 0-1.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.