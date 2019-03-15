Friday’s Major League Linescore

Toronto 001 001 000—2 6 1 Philadelphia 001 000 002—3 5 2

Borucki, Thornton (5), Norris (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Pivetta, Robertson (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Neris (9), and Butera, McBride. W_Neris 1-0. L_Axford. HRs_Pillar, Galvis.

___

Detroit 000 021 000—3 8 1 Tampa Bay (ss) 000 150 01x—7 12 0

Turnbull, Hardy (5), Cisnero (5), Greene (6), Farmer (7), Castro (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Stanek, Roe (3), Beeks (4), Pruitt (5), Franco (8), Krook (9), and Zunino, Hernandez. W_Pruitt 2-1. L_Hardy 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez; Diaz.

___

Miami 020 110 102—7 12 2 Atlanta 012 000 201—6 12 0

Chen, Lopez (5), and Holaday, Chavez; Newcomb, Graham (5), Vizcaino (6), Venters (10), Biddle (11), and McCann, Lopez. W_Lopez 2-0. L_Biddle 1-1. HRs_Donaldson, Lopez.

___

Baltimore 000 322 101—9 12 0 Minnesota 243 003 00x—12 17 2

Hess, Rogers (3), Lucas (7), Bleier (8), and Sucre, Perez; Pineda, Dean (4), Parker (5), Knight (5), Guilmet (6), May (7), Morin (8), Nicolino (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Hess 0-2. Sv_Nicolino. HRs_Jackson; Adrianza (2), Austin, Castro, Astudillo, Raley.

___

Boston 000 001 000—1 6 2 New York Yankees 050 530 01x—14 14 0

Velazquez, Lau (2), Mejia (3), Poyner (4), Weems (4), Ramirez (5), Weber (7), and Swihart, Centeno; German, Chapman (5), Holder (5), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Reeves (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. W_German 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.

___

Washington 531 200 000—11 12 1 New York Mets 011 000 100—3 9 1

Hellickson, Grace (6), Cordero (10), Alvarez (11), Miller (12), and Gomes, Gushue; Matz, Hanhold (3), Diaz (4), Gsellman (5), Avilan (6), O’Rourke (8), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Hellickson 3-0. L_Matz 2-2. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Rendon (2), Gomes (2), Eaton, Zimmerman, Adams.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 200 003 000—5 8 2 San Francisco 030 020 000—5 9 2

Peters, Rhoades (5), Ramirez (6), Walsh (8), Clark (9), and Smith; Samardzija, Blach (6), Moronta (8), Gott (9), and Garcia, Bart. Sv_Gott. HRs_Smith; Garcia.

___

Cleveland 000 000 011—2 5 0 Texas 000 301 10x—5 11 1

Carrasco, Olson (5), Hand (6), Ramirez (7), Grimm (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Hammel, Leclerc (5), Romano (6), Gomez (8), Martin (9), and Trevino, Huff. W_Hammel 2-0. L_Carrasco 1-1. HRs_Thompson.

___

Chicago Cubs 120 102 230—11 18 0 Chicago White Sox 004 100 301—9 14 1

Hamels, Zagurski (4), Tazawa (14), Maples (10), Rosario (11), Mekkes (12), Markey (13), and Caratini, Davis; Giolito, Fry (6), Covey (6), Jones (8), Burr (8), Colome (9), and McCann, Collins. W_Rosario 1-0. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Burr. HRs_Almora Jr., Bernard, Zagunis, Adduci; Moncada.

___

San Diego 000 001 001—2 4 0 Milwaukee 300 300 00x—6 6 2

Strahm, Colletti (4), Lauer (5), and Stewart; Woodruff, Tomlin (6), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Woodruff 1-0. L_Strahm 1-1. Sv_Tomlin.

___

Arizona 000 010 000—1 4 1 Los Angeles Angels (ss) 002 000 00x—2 5 1

Kelly, Rzepczynski (5), Green (6), Young (8), and Joseph, Rosario; Allen, Buttrey (3), Garcia (4), Bard (5), Ball (6), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Briceno. W_Buttrey 1-0. L_Kelly 1-1. Sv_Alexander. HRs_Pujols.

___

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 5 0 Colorado 000 001 001—2 4 1

Lopez, Lovvorn (6), Zimmer (7), Ellis (8), Storen (9), and Gallagher, Dini; Lambert, Johnson (4), Dunn (5), Shaw (6), Oh (7), Howard (8), Bowden (9), and Wolters, Rabago. W_Bowden 1-0. L_Storen 0-1.

___

