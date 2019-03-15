Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Toronto
|001
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|002—3
|5
|2
Borucki, Thornton (5), Norris (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Pivetta, Robertson (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Neris (9), and Butera, McBride. W_Neris 1-0. L_Axford. HRs_Pillar, Galvis.
___
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000—3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|000
|150
|01x—7
|12
|0
Turnbull, Hardy (5), Cisnero (5), Greene (6), Farmer (7), Castro (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Stanek, Roe (3), Beeks (4), Pruitt (5), Franco (8), Krook (9), and Zunino, Hernandez. W_Pruitt 2-1. L_Hardy 0-1. HRs_Rodriguez; Diaz.
___
|Miami
|020
|110
|102—7
|12
|2
|Atlanta
|012
|000
|201—6
|12
|0
Chen, Lopez (5), and Holaday, Chavez; Newcomb, Graham (5), Vizcaino (6), Venters (10), Biddle (11), and McCann, Lopez. W_Lopez 2-0. L_Biddle 1-1. HRs_Donaldson, Lopez.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|322
|101—9
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|243
|003
|00x—12
|17
|2
Hess, Rogers (3), Lucas (7), Bleier (8), and Sucre, Perez; Pineda, Dean (4), Parker (5), Knight (5), Guilmet (6), May (7), Morin (8), Nicolino (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Hess 0-2. Sv_Nicolino. HRs_Jackson; Adrianza (2), Austin, Castro, Astudillo, Raley.
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|2
|New York Yankees
|050
|530
|01x—14
|14
|0
Velazquez, Lau (2), Mejia (3), Poyner (4), Weems (4), Ramirez (5), Weber (7), and Swihart, Centeno; German, Chapman (5), Holder (5), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Reeves (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. W_German 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.
___
|Washington
|531
|200
|000—11
|12
|1
|New York Mets
|011
|000
|100—3
|9
|1
Hellickson, Grace (6), Cordero (10), Alvarez (11), Miller (12), and Gomes, Gushue; Matz, Hanhold (3), Diaz (4), Gsellman (5), Avilan (6), O’Rourke (8), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Hellickson 3-0. L_Matz 2-2. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Rendon (2), Gomes (2), Eaton, Zimmerman, Adams.
___
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|200
|003
|000—5
|8
|2
|San Francisco
|030
|020
|000—5
|9
|2
Peters, Rhoades (5), Ramirez (6), Walsh (8), Clark (9), and Smith; Samardzija, Blach (6), Moronta (8), Gott (9), and Garcia, Bart. Sv_Gott. HRs_Smith; Garcia.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|301
|10x—5
|11
|1
Carrasco, Olson (5), Hand (6), Ramirez (7), Grimm (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Hammel, Leclerc (5), Romano (6), Gomez (8), Martin (9), and Trevino, Huff. W_Hammel 2-0. L_Carrasco 1-1. HRs_Thompson.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|120
|102
|230—11
|18
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|004
|100
|301—9
|14
|1
Hamels, Zagurski (4), Tazawa (14), Maples (10), Rosario (11), Mekkes (12), Markey (13), and Caratini, Davis; Giolito, Fry (6), Covey (6), Jones (8), Burr (8), Colome (9), and McCann, Collins. W_Rosario 1-0. L_Jones 0-1. Sv_Burr. HRs_Almora Jr., Bernard, Zagunis, Adduci; Moncada.
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|001—2
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|300
|00x—6
|6
|2
Strahm, Colletti (4), Lauer (5), and Stewart; Woodruff, Tomlin (6), and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Woodruff 1-0. L_Strahm 1-1. Sv_Tomlin.
___
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|002
|000
|00x—2
|5
|1
Kelly, Rzepczynski (5), Green (6), Young (8), and Joseph, Rosario; Allen, Buttrey (3), Garcia (4), Bard (5), Ball (6), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Briceno. W_Buttrey 1-0. L_Kelly 1-1. Sv_Alexander. HRs_Pujols.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|001—2
|4
|1
Lopez, Lovvorn (6), Zimmer (7), Ellis (8), Storen (9), and Gallagher, Dini; Lambert, Johnson (4), Dunn (5), Shaw (6), Oh (7), Howard (8), Bowden (9), and Wolters, Rabago. W_Bowden 1-0. L_Storen 0-1.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|101
|000
|310—6
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|300
|201
|000—6
|12
|1
Font, Kittredge (3), Kolarek (4), Drake (6), Santos (7), Pinto (8), Gardeck (9), and Perez, James; Musgrove, Vazquez (5), Kela (6), Crick (7), Rodriguez (8), Lyons (9), and Cervelli, Baron. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Gray; Marte, Bell, Cervelli, Kang.
___
|St. Louis (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Houston (ss)
|001
|201
|01x—5
|10
|3
Ponce de Leon, Beck (5), Shreve (6), Webb (8), and Wieters, Knizner; Whitley, Pressly (5), Devenski (6), Bostick (7), Emanuel (9), and Stubbs, Robinson. W_Whitley 2-0. L_Ponce de Leon. Sv_Ponce de Leon. HRs_Diaz.
___
|Houston (ss)
|001
|006
|103—11
|9
|1
|St. Louis (ss)
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Miley, Osuna (5), Rondon (6), McCurry (7), Pinales (8), and Chirinos; Wainwright, Miller (6), Meisinger (6), Hicks (7), Reyes (8), and Molina, Hudson. W_Osuna 1-0. L_Miller 0-1. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Marisnick, McCormick, Toro; DeJong.
___
