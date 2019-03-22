Friday’s Major League Linescore

Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2 8 1 Tampa Bay 101 001 00x—3 9 1

Waddell, Liriano (2), Hartlieb (3), Maurer (5), German (6), Scioneaux (7), and Baron, Pabst; Font, Sadler (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Kolarek (8), Kittredge (9), and James. W_Font 1-0. L_Waddell 1-1. Sv_Maurer.

___

St. Louis 023 021 142—15 21 0 New York Mets (ss) 120 000 200—5 14 3

Gant, Leone (12), Mayers (10), Reyes (11), and Molina, Knizner; Santiago, O’Rourke (4), Conlon (5), Uceta (6), Cavallaro (8), Burnett (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Gant. L_Santiago. HRs_Goldschmidt, Ozuna; McNeil.

___

