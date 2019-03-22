Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Major League Linescore

March 22, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2 8 1
Tampa Bay 101 001 00x—3 9 1

Waddell, Liriano (2), Hartlieb (3), Maurer (5), German (6), Scioneaux (7), and Baron, Pabst; Font, Sadler (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Kolarek (8), Kittredge (9), and James. W_Font 1-0. L_Waddell 1-1. Sv_Maurer.

___

St. Louis 023 021 142—15 21 0
New York Mets (ss) 120 000 200—5 14 3

Gant, Leone (12), Mayers (10), Reyes (11), and Molina, Knizner; Santiago, O’Rourke (4), Conlon (5), Uceta (6), Cavallaro (8), Burnett (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Gant. L_Santiago. HRs_Goldschmidt, Ozuna; McNeil.

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.