Friday’s Major League Linescore

Tampa Bay 401 100 022—10 12 0 Baltimore (ss) 020 021 000—5 7 0

Morton, Chirinos (2), Wood (4), Kolarek (5), Santos (5), Sulser (7), Kittredge (8), and Zunino, Bemboom; Cobb, Chleborad (1), Givens (3), Wotherspoon (3), Harvey (5), Rogers (6), Ortiz (8), and Sisco, Perez. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Kittredge. HRs_Meadows, Bemboom, Heredia; Sisco.

___

New York Mets 121 200 010—7 9 0 Detroit 000 000 100—1 6 0

deGrom, Gsellman (4), Lugo (6), Zamora (7), Hanhold (8), Conlon (9), and Mesoraco, Nido; Ross, Jimenez (3), Garrett (4), Carpenter (5), Cisnero (7), Coleman (8), Baez (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_deGrom 1-1. L_Ross 0-2. Sv_Hanhold. HRs_Rosario, Mesoraco, Pizzano; Rodriguez.

___

Toronto (ss) 200 010 000—3 10 0 Atlanta 002 010 001—4 8 0

Reid-Foley, Shafer (4), Murphy (5), Waguespack (7), Perez (8), and McGuire, Adams; Wilson, Leyva (1), Minter (3), Creasy (3), Santiago (4), O’Day (5), Carle (5), Burrows (7), Dayton (8), Parsons (9), and McCann, Morales. W_Parsons 1-0. L_Perez 0-1. HRs_Davis, Gurriel Jr..

___

Boston 000 200 100—3 6 1 Minnesota 000 110 02x—4 7 0

Taylor, Poyner (3), Tapia (5), Kelley (6), Runzler (7), Montgomery (8), and Leon, Centeno; Pineda, Parker (3), Reed (4), May (5), Rogers (6), Duffey (7), Hildenberger (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Rortvedt. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Leon, Brentz; Rosario, Buxton.

___

Washington 010 112 000—5 9 4 Miami 000 002 002—4 8 1

Strasburg, Rosenthal (3), Barraclough (4), Grace (5), Rainey (6), Copeland (7), Suero (9), and Gomes, Gushue; Richards, Noesi (4), Ferrell (6), Garcia (8), Quijada (9), and Holaday. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Dozier, Gomes, Taylor, Robles.

___

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 001 000—1 4 1 Toronto (ss) 000 000 010—1 6 2

Davis, Feliz (3), Liranzo (4), Scioneaux (5), Weiman (6), Vera (7), Garcia (9), and Kelley, Delay; Sanchez, Richard (3), Paulino (5), Biagini (6), Guerra (7), Morimando (8), Leiter Jr. (9), and Maile, Cantwell. HRs_Warmoth.

___

