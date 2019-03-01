Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Tampa Bay
|401
|100
|022—10
|12
|0
|Baltimore (ss)
|020
|021
|000—5
|7
|0
Morton, Chirinos (2), Wood (4), Kolarek (5), Santos (5), Sulser (7), Kittredge (8), and Zunino, Bemboom; Cobb, Chleborad (1), Givens (3), Wotherspoon (3), Harvey (5), Rogers (6), Ortiz (8), and Sisco, Perez. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Kittredge. HRs_Meadows, Bemboom, Heredia; Sisco.
___
|New York Mets
|121
|200
|010—7
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
deGrom, Gsellman (4), Lugo (6), Zamora (7), Hanhold (8), Conlon (9), and Mesoraco, Nido; Ross, Jimenez (3), Garrett (4), Carpenter (5), Cisnero (7), Coleman (8), Baez (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_deGrom 1-1. L_Ross 0-2. Sv_Hanhold. HRs_Rosario, Mesoraco, Pizzano; Rodriguez.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|200
|010
|000—3
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|001—4
|8
|0
Reid-Foley, Shafer (4), Murphy (5), Waguespack (7), Perez (8), and McGuire, Adams; Wilson, Leyva (1), Minter (3), Creasy (3), Santiago (4), O’Day (5), Carle (5), Burrows (7), Dayton (8), Parsons (9), and McCann, Morales. W_Parsons 1-0. L_Perez 0-1. HRs_Davis, Gurriel Jr..
___
|Boston
|000
|200
|100—3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|110
|02x—4
|7
|0
Taylor, Poyner (3), Tapia (5), Kelley (6), Runzler (7), Montgomery (8), and Leon, Centeno; Pineda, Parker (3), Reed (4), May (5), Rogers (6), Duffey (7), Hildenberger (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Rortvedt. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Leon, Brentz; Rosario, Buxton.
___
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|020
|001—3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|140
|101
|00x—7
|10
|2
Kingham, Lyons (4), Brubaker (5), Agrazal (7), and Stallings, Pabst; Anderson, Nicasio (4), Pazos (5), Brown (5), Rios (6), Windle (7), Paredes (8), Brogdon (9), Armas (9), and Realmuto, Brantly. W_Anderson 2-0. L_Kingham 0-1. Sv_Armas. HRs_Suiter, Stallings; Haseley, Realmuto.
___
|Washington
|010
|112
|000—5
|9
|4
|Miami
|000
|002
|002—4
|8
|1
Strasburg, Rosenthal (3), Barraclough (4), Grace (5), Rainey (6), Copeland (7), Suero (9), and Gomes, Gushue; Richards, Noesi (4), Ferrell (6), Garcia (8), Quijada (9), and Holaday. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Dozier, Gomes, Taylor, Robles.
___
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|2
Davis, Feliz (3), Liranzo (4), Scioneaux (5), Weiman (6), Vera (7), Garcia (9), and Kelley, Delay; Sanchez, Richard (3), Paulino (5), Biagini (6), Guerra (7), Morimando (8), Leiter Jr. (9), and Maile, Cantwell. HRs_Warmoth.
___
|Colorado
|000
|020
|100—3
|10
|1
|Oakland
|000
|402
|00x—6
|7
|0
Gray, Anderson (4), Rusin (6), Dunn (7), Musgrave (8), and Iannetta, Nicholas; Brooks, Petit (5), Blevins (6), Wendelken (7), Wang (8), and Hundley, Murphy. W_Brooks 1-1. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_Wang. HRs_McMahon, Hampson; Profar.
___
