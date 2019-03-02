Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 68, Frederick Christian Academy 46

Class 1A East=

First Round=

Cambridge/SD 84, Pocomoke 62

Coppin Academy 68, Kent County 60

Crisfield 116, Saint Michaels 13

Snow Hill 56, North Dorchester 55

Washington 77, Mardela 74, OT

Class 1A North=

First Round=

Frederick Douglass 100, Forest Park 55

Lake Clifton 70, Academy for College and Career Exploration 23

Pikesville 70, Sparrows Point 33

Randallstown 62, Overlea 49

Western STES 70, Loch Raven 68

Class 1A South=

First Round=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 54, McDonough 47

Friendly 78, International High School at Langley Park 18

Largo 73, Fairmont Heights 63

Surrattsville 101, Croom Vocational 45

Class 1A West=

First Round=

Allegany 71, Hancock 63

Brunswick 65, Smithsburg 49

Francis Scott Key 57, Catoctin 47

New Era Academy 65, Boonsboro 27

Northern Garrett 65, Fort Hill 62

Class 2A North=

First Round=

Crossland 66, Carver Vo- Tech 35

Owings Mills 57, Eastern Tech 46

Class 2A South=

First Round=

Calvert 82, La Plata 43

Harwood Southern 77, Patuxent 62

Marriotts Ridge 75, Glenelg 61

Wilde Lake 59, Hammond 44

Class 2A West=

First Round=

Damascus 69, Poolesville 27

South Carroll 54, Winters Mill 34

Walkersville 51, Seneca Valley 47

Class 3A East=

First Round=

Mt. Hebron 68, Long Reach 56

Class 3A North=

First Round=

Dundalk 84, Patapsco 48

Lansdowne 68, Milford Mill 64

Woodlawn 62, Towson 49

Class 3A South=

First Round=

City College 73, Digital Harbor 50

Northern – Cal 62, Chopticon 53

Potomac 89, Southwestern 39

Class 3A West=

First Round=

Hubie Blake 74, Watkins Mill 59

North Hagerstown 72, South Hagerstown 68

Rockville 62, Manchester Valley 44

Tuscarora 78, Frederick 74

Class 4A East=

First Round=

Glen Burnie 74, North County 51

Severna Park 44, Arundel 36

South River 59, Leonardtown 55, OT

Class 4A North=

First Round=

Howard 48, Catonsville 36

Montgomery Blair 69, Northwood 64

Sherwood 78, Urbana 68

Class 4A South=

First Round=

Hyattsville Northwestern 79, Parkdale 76

Class 4A West=

First Round=

Bethesda 74, Albert Einstein 71

Northwest – Mtg 60, Clarksburg 55

Walt Whitman 69, Wheaton 57

Winston Churchill 55, John F. Kennedy 43

Wootton 50, Quince Orchard 42

MCST Division 2=

Semifinal=

Carroll Christian 56, Harford Christian 51

Salisbury Christian School 56, Mt. Airy Christian 49

USA National Prep Tournament=

Piedmont Classical, N.C. 67, National Christian Academy 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

National Christian Academy 61, Comenius, S.C. 57

Class 1A East=

First Round=

Cambridge/SD 45, Saint Michaels 27

Coppin Academy 57, Kent County 12

Crisfield 66, North Dorchester 20

Pocomoke 54, Mardela 33

Washington 66, Snow Hill 9

Class 1A North=

First Round=

Baltimore Chesapeake 61, Sparrows Point 32

Baltimore Douglass 38, Reginald Lewis 35

Lake Clifton 51, National Academy Foundation 47

Randallstown 50, Loch Raven 42

Class 1A South=

First Round=

Friendly 61, McDonough 39

Class 1A West=

First Round=

Catoctin 50, Clear Spring 14

Northern Garrett 28, Hancock 13

Smithsburg 69, Brunswick 33

Class 2A East=

First Round=

Parkside 57, North Caroline 41

Class 2A South=

First Round=

Hammond 61, Wilde Lake 43

Harwood Southern 45, Patuxent 39, OT

La Plata 45, Thomas Stone 44, 2OT

Marriotts Ridge 51, Glenelg 25

Class 2A West=

First Round=

Damascus 75, Seneca Valley 61

Walkersville 35, Williamsport 22

Class 3A East=

First Round=

Centennial 63, Atholton 29

Class 3A North=

First Round=

Kenwood 50, Patapsco 31

Lansdowne 56, Parkville 52

Milford Mill 58, Woodlawn 48

Class 3A South=

First Round=

Huntingtown 56, Northern – Cal 37

Potomac 71, Digital Harbor 3

Class 3A West=

First Round=

Linganore 75, North Hagerstown 28

Tuscarora 52, South Hagerstown 16

Watkins Mill 49, Hubie Blake 42

Class 4A East=

First Round=

Annapolis 41, Broadneck 30

Arundel 58, North County 36

Meade 60, Glen Burnie 15

Class 4A North=

First Round=

Catonsville 70, Perry Hall 41

Montgomery Blair 64, Springbrook 52

Urbana 68, Northwood 34

Class 4A South=

First Round=

Bladensburg 49, Hyattsville Northwestern 26

DuVal 48, High Point 15

Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 35

Class 4A West=

First Round=

Bethesda 56, John F. Kennedy 21

Gaithersburg 50, Northwest – Mtg 45

Richard Montgomery 57, Wootton 53

Walt Whitman 78, Wheaton 13

Walter Johnson 52, Albert Einstein 39

