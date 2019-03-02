Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 68, Frederick Christian Academy 46
Class 1A East=
First Round=
Cambridge/SD 84, Pocomoke 62
Coppin Academy 68, Kent County 60
Crisfield 116, Saint Michaels 13
Snow Hill 56, North Dorchester 55
Washington 77, Mardela 74, OT
Class 1A North=
First Round=
Frederick Douglass 100, Forest Park 55
Lake Clifton 70, Academy for College and Career Exploration 23
Pikesville 70, Sparrows Point 33
Randallstown 62, Overlea 49
Western STES 70, Loch Raven 68
Class 1A South=
First Round=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 54, McDonough 47
Friendly 78, International High School at Langley Park 18
Largo 73, Fairmont Heights 63
Surrattsville 101, Croom Vocational 45
Class 1A West=
First Round=
Allegany 71, Hancock 63
Brunswick 65, Smithsburg 49
Francis Scott Key 57, Catoctin 47
New Era Academy 65, Boonsboro 27
Northern Garrett 65, Fort Hill 62
Class 2A North=
First Round=
Crossland 66, Carver Vo- Tech 35
Owings Mills 57, Eastern Tech 46
Class 2A South=
First Round=
Calvert 82, La Plata 43
Harwood Southern 77, Patuxent 62
Marriotts Ridge 75, Glenelg 61
Wilde Lake 59, Hammond 44
Class 2A West=
First Round=
Damascus 69, Poolesville 27
South Carroll 54, Winters Mill 34
Walkersville 51, Seneca Valley 47
Class 3A East=
First Round=
Mt. Hebron 68, Long Reach 56
Class 3A North=
First Round=
Dundalk 84, Patapsco 48
Lansdowne 68, Milford Mill 64
Woodlawn 62, Towson 49
Class 3A South=
First Round=
City College 73, Digital Harbor 50
Northern – Cal 62, Chopticon 53
Potomac 89, Southwestern 39
Class 3A West=
First Round=
Hubie Blake 74, Watkins Mill 59
North Hagerstown 72, South Hagerstown 68
Rockville 62, Manchester Valley 44
Tuscarora 78, Frederick 74
Class 4A East=
First Round=
Glen Burnie 74, North County 51
Severna Park 44, Arundel 36
South River 59, Leonardtown 55, OT
Class 4A North=
First Round=
Howard 48, Catonsville 36
Montgomery Blair 69, Northwood 64
Sherwood 78, Urbana 68
Class 4A South=
First Round=
Hyattsville Northwestern 79, Parkdale 76
Class 4A West=
First Round=
Bethesda 74, Albert Einstein 71
Northwest – Mtg 60, Clarksburg 55
Walt Whitman 69, Wheaton 57
Winston Churchill 55, John F. Kennedy 43
Wootton 50, Quince Orchard 42
MCST Division 2=
Semifinal=
Carroll Christian 56, Harford Christian 51
Salisbury Christian School 56, Mt. Airy Christian 49
USA National Prep Tournament=
Piedmont Classical, N.C. 67, National Christian Academy 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
National Christian Academy 61, Comenius, S.C. 57
Class 1A East=
First Round=
Cambridge/SD 45, Saint Michaels 27
Coppin Academy 57, Kent County 12
Crisfield 66, North Dorchester 20
Pocomoke 54, Mardela 33
Washington 66, Snow Hill 9
Class 1A North=
First Round=
Baltimore Chesapeake 61, Sparrows Point 32
Baltimore Douglass 38, Reginald Lewis 35
Lake Clifton 51, National Academy Foundation 47
Randallstown 50, Loch Raven 42
Class 1A South=
First Round=
Friendly 61, McDonough 39
Class 1A West=
First Round=
Catoctin 50, Clear Spring 14
Northern Garrett 28, Hancock 13
Smithsburg 69, Brunswick 33
Class 2A East=
First Round=
Parkside 57, North Caroline 41
Class 2A South=
First Round=
Hammond 61, Wilde Lake 43
Harwood Southern 45, Patuxent 39, OT
La Plata 45, Thomas Stone 44, 2OT
Marriotts Ridge 51, Glenelg 25
Class 2A West=
First Round=
Damascus 75, Seneca Valley 61
Walkersville 35, Williamsport 22
Class 3A East=
First Round=
Centennial 63, Atholton 29
Class 3A North=
First Round=
Kenwood 50, Patapsco 31
Lansdowne 56, Parkville 52
Milford Mill 58, Woodlawn 48
Class 3A South=
First Round=
Huntingtown 56, Northern – Cal 37
Potomac 71, Digital Harbor 3
Class 3A West=
First Round=
Linganore 75, North Hagerstown 28
Tuscarora 52, South Hagerstown 16
Watkins Mill 49, Hubie Blake 42
Class 4A East=
First Round=
Annapolis 41, Broadneck 30
Arundel 58, North County 36
Meade 60, Glen Burnie 15
Class 4A North=
First Round=
Catonsville 70, Perry Hall 41
Montgomery Blair 64, Springbrook 52
Urbana 68, Northwood 34
Class 4A South=
First Round=
Bladensburg 49, Hyattsville Northwestern 26
DuVal 48, High Point 15
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 35
Class 4A West=
First Round=
Bethesda 56, John F. Kennedy 21
Gaithersburg 50, Northwest – Mtg 45
Richard Montgomery 57, Wootton 53
Walt Whitman 78, Wheaton 13
Walter Johnson 52, Albert Einstein 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
