Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oak Hill Academy 107, Wesley Christian, Ky. 67
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Lake Braddock 103, South Lakes 77
Landstown 72, James River-Midlothian 55
Oscar Smith 78, Colonial Forge 65
South County 72, Patriot 58
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Halifax County 48
Maury 50, Lloyd Bird 42
Potomac Falls 52, Potomac 45
Varina 75, Green Run 62
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
GW-Danville 65, Riverside 62, OT
Jefferson Forest 58, Loudoun Valley 49
Lake Taylor 64, Courtland 43
Louisa 80, Churchland 58
VHSL Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Cave Spring 56, Spotswood 54
John Marshall 73, Norcom 45
Northside 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 48
Phoebus 84, Culpeper 45
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
East Rockingham 75, Greensville County 44
Gate City 47, Martinsville 41
Goochland 60, George Mason 47
Radford 66, Graham 51
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 63, Auburn 60, OT
Rappahannock 68, Carver Academy 60
Surry County 41, Riverheads 39
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Semifinal=
Episcopal 63, Paul VI 57
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 76, Bishop O’Connell 46
DIVISION II=
Semifinal=
Blue Ridge 63, Middleburg Academy 47
Miller School 52, Va. Episcopal 47
DIVISION III=
Semifinal=
Eastern Mennonite 52, Walsingham Academy 47
Life Christian 89, Christ Chapel Academy 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Cosby 46, Western Branch 34
James River-Midlothian 72, Ocean Lakes 63
T.C. Williams 61, James Madison 54
Woodbridge 73, South Lakes 39
VHSL Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 75, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43
Freedom (South Riding) 46, William Fleming 39
Highland Springs 55, Hampton 49
Princess Anne 65, Lloyd Bird 43
VHSL Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
Carroll County 45, Millbrook 39
Deep Creek 67, Monacan 54
Lake Taylor 76, Eastern View 39
Pulaski County 52, Loudoun Valley 49
VHSL Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Hopewell 45, Brentsville 35
Lord Botetourt 40, Western Albemarle 35
Spotswood 54, Magna Vista 43
William Monroe 56, Park View-South Hill 31
VHSL Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Central Wise 68, Martinsville 39
Greensville County 51, Page County 39
Maggie Walker 39, Strasburg 38
Ridgeview 53, Floyd County 46
VHSL Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Honaker 38, Galax 30
Parry McCluer 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44
Riverheads 73, West Point 48
Surry County 51, Altavista 13
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Semifinal=
Bishop O’Connell 54, Paul VI 43
St. Annes-Belfield 59, Bishop Ireton 51
DIVISION II=
Semifinal=
Highland-Warrenton 51, Steward School 47
Miller School 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 43
DIVISION III=
Semifinal=
Brunswick Academy 50, Middleburg Academy 49
Richmond Christian 47, Carlisle 24
