Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oak Hill Academy 107, Wesley Christian, Ky. 67

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Braddock 103, South Lakes 77

Landstown 72, James River-Midlothian 55

Oscar Smith 78, Colonial Forge 65

South County 72, Patriot 58

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Halifax County 48

Maury 50, Lloyd Bird 42

Potomac Falls 52, Potomac 45

Varina 75, Green Run 62

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

GW-Danville 65, Riverside 62, OT

Jefferson Forest 58, Loudoun Valley 49

Lake Taylor 64, Courtland 43

Louisa 80, Churchland 58

VHSL Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cave Spring 56, Spotswood 54

John Marshall 73, Norcom 45

Northside 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 48

Phoebus 84, Culpeper 45

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

East Rockingham 75, Greensville County 44

Gate City 47, Martinsville 41

Goochland 60, George Mason 47

Radford 66, Graham 51

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 63, Auburn 60, OT

Rappahannock 68, Carver Academy 60

Surry County 41, Riverheads 39

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Semifinal=

Episcopal 63, Paul VI 57

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 76, Bishop O’Connell 46

DIVISION II=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge 63, Middleburg Academy 47

Miller School 52, Va. Episcopal 47

DIVISION III=

Semifinal=

Eastern Mennonite 52, Walsingham Academy 47

Life Christian 89, Christ Chapel Academy 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Cosby 46, Western Branch 34

James River-Midlothian 72, Ocean Lakes 63

T.C. Williams 61, James Madison 54

Woodbridge 73, South Lakes 39

VHSL Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 75, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43

Freedom (South Riding) 46, William Fleming 39

Highland Springs 55, Hampton 49

Princess Anne 65, Lloyd Bird 43

VHSL Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

Carroll County 45, Millbrook 39

Deep Creek 67, Monacan 54

Lake Taylor 76, Eastern View 39

Pulaski County 52, Loudoun Valley 49

VHSL Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Hopewell 45, Brentsville 35

Lord Botetourt 40, Western Albemarle 35

Spotswood 54, Magna Vista 43

William Monroe 56, Park View-South Hill 31

VHSL Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Central Wise 68, Martinsville 39

Greensville County 51, Page County 39

Maggie Walker 39, Strasburg 38

Ridgeview 53, Floyd County 46

VHSL Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Honaker 38, Galax 30

Parry McCluer 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44

Riverheads 73, West Point 48

Surry County 51, Altavista 13

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Semifinal=

Bishop O’Connell 54, Paul VI 43

St. Annes-Belfield 59, Bishop Ireton 51

DIVISION II=

Semifinal=

Highland-Warrenton 51, Steward School 47

Miller School 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 43

DIVISION III=

Semifinal=

Brunswick Academy 50, Middleburg Academy 49

Richmond Christian 47, Carlisle 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

