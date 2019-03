Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

Region Champion=

Crisfield 72, Havre de Grace 66

Class 1A North=

Region Champion=

Lake Clifton 89, Randallstown 66

Class 1A South=

Region Champion=

Frederick Douglass 80, Lackey 59

Class 2A East=

Region Champion=

Wicomico 76, Harford Tech 70

Class 2A North=

Region Champion=

Patterson 58, Edmondson-Westside 49

Class 2A South=

Region Champion=

Oakland Mills 69, River Hill 60

Class 2A West=

Region Champion=

Oakdale 55, Williamsport 47

Class 3A North=

Region Champion=

Woodlawn 53, C. Milton Wright 46

Class 3A South=

Region Champion=

Baltimore Poly 69, St. Charles 54

Class 3A West=

Region Champion=

Thomas Johnson 55, Magruder 51

Class 4A East=

Region Champion=

Broadneck 78, Meade 47

Class 4A North=

Region Champion=

Dulaney 70, Springbrook 68

