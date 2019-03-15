Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Lake Clifton 58, Frederick Douglass 56

Advertisement

Oakland Southern 66, Crisfield 52

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Patterson 74, Thomas Stone 54

Wicomico 57, Oakdale 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Pikesville 71, Largo 41

Smithsburg 62, Coppin Academy 50

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Middletown 52, Queen Annes County 32

River Hill 57, Hereford 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.