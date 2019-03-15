Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Semifinal=
Lake Clifton 58, Frederick Douglass 56
Oakland Southern 66, Crisfield 52
Class 2A State=
Semifinal=
Patterson 74, Thomas Stone 54
Wicomico 57, Oakdale 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Semifinal=
Pikesville 71, Largo 41
Smithsburg 62, Coppin Academy 50
Class 2A State=
Semifinal=
Middletown 52, Queen Annes County 32
River Hill 57, Hereford 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.