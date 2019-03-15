Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Friday's Scores

March 15, 2019
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Lake Clifton 58, Frederick Douglass 56

Oakland Southern 66, Crisfield 52

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Patterson 74, Thomas Stone 54

Wicomico 57, Oakdale 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Pikesville 71, Largo 41

Smithsburg 62, Coppin Academy 50

Class 2A State=

Semifinal=

Middletown 52, Queen Annes County 32

River Hill 57, Hereford 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

