Friday’s Sports Transactions

March 1, 2019 3:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from San Francisco. Designated LHP Donnie Hart for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Ruben Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL) and LHP Ricardo Sanchez to Arkansas (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson and Max Povse to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Luke Farrell, Nick Gardewine, Jonathan Hernandez, Wei-Chieh Huang, Ariel Jurado, Jose Leclerc, Jordan Romano, and Connor Sadzeck; LHPs Kyle Bird, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, Brett Martin, Yohander Mendez, Joe Palumbo, CD Pelham, and Jeffrey Springs; Cs Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino; INFs Ronald Guzman and Patrick Wisdom, and OFs Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo, Scott Heineman, and Carlos Tocci on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Tye Felhaber to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Fired coach Guy Boucher. Named Marc Crawford interim coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Jimmy Huntington to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Anderson Asiedu.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020 from the LA Galaxy for Colorado’s number one spot in the waiver list.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo.

TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with F Jozy Altidore on a three-year contract extension through 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Meggie Dougherty Howard, D-F Mallory Eubanks, F Ashley Hatch, M Tori Huster, F Arielle Ship and M Andi Sullivan.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Alex Keddie senior associate athletics director for compliance.

