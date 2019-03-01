Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from San Francisco. Designated LHP Donnie Hart for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Ruben Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL) and LHP Ricardo Sanchez to Arkansas (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson and Max Povse to their minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Luke Farrell, Nick Gardewine, Jonathan Hernandez, Wei-Chieh Huang, Ariel Jurado, Jose Leclerc, Jordan Romano, and Connor Sadzeck; LHPs Kyle Bird, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, Brett Martin, Yohander Mendez, Joe Palumbo, CD Pelham, and Jeffrey Springs; Cs Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino; INFs Ronald Guzman and Patrick Wisdom, and OFs Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo, Scott Heineman, and Carlos Tocci on one-year contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Tye Felhaber to a three-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Fired coach Guy Boucher. Named Marc Crawford interim coach.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Jimmy Huntington to a three-year, entry-level contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Anderson Asiedu.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020 from the LA Galaxy for Colorado’s number one spot in the waiver list.
LA GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo.
TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with F Jozy Altidore on a three-year contract extension through 2022.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Meggie Dougherty Howard, D-F Mallory Eubanks, F Ashley Hatch, M Tori Huster, F Arielle Ship and M Andi Sullivan.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Alex Keddie senior associate athletics director for compliance.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.