Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado minor league pitcher Luis De Avila (DSL-Rockies 2) 72 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance and Baltimore minor league pitcher William Rios (Aberdeen-NYP) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from San Francisco. Designated LHP Donnie Hart for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Ruben Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL) and LHP Ricardo Sanchez to Arkansas (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson and Max Povse to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Luke Farrell, Nick Gardewine, Jonathan Hernandez, Wei-Chieh Huang, Ariel Jurado, Jose Leclerc, Jordan Romano, and Connor Sadzeck; LHPs Kyle Bird, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, Brett Martin, Yohander Mendez, Joe Palumbo, CD Pelham, and Jeffrey Springs; Cs Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino; INFs Ronald Guzman and Patrick Wisdom, and OFs Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo, Scott Heineman, and Carlos Tocci on one-year contracts.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Jake Barrett off waivers from San Francisco. Placed RHP Chad Kuhl on the 60-day injured list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Adam Warren to a one-year contract. Placed LHP Jose Castillo on the 60-day injured list.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Franderlin Romero to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Taylor Goshen.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Announced a buyout agreement with C Pau Gasol.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended free agent DL David Irving indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a three-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed OL Luc Brodeur-Jourdain to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Tye Felhaber to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Troy Grosenick to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Fired coach Guy Boucher. Named Marc Crawford interim coach.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Jimmy Huntington to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with D Josh Victor. Loaned D Jose Hernandez and F Patrick Okonkwo to ATL UTD 2 (USL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Houston F Ronaldo Pena an additional game suspension (two games total) and fined him an additional undisclosed amount for his violent conduct during a Oct. 28 match against the LA Galaxy. Suspended Minnesota coach John Pascarella an additional three games (four games total-two served) and fined him an additional undisclosed amount for aggressive behavior toward an opponent and for entering the field of play during a mass confrontational incident against Colorado on Oct. 13.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Anderson Asiedu.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Placed F Shkëlzen Gashi on waivers.

D.C. UNITED — Signed F Quincy Amarikwa.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020 from the LA Galaxy for Colorado’s number one spot in the waiver list.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Julian Araujo. Exercised its one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on F Giovani dos Santos.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kamal Miller.

TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with F Jozy Altidore on a three-year contract extension through 2022.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed F Julie James and D Caprice Dydasco and G Didi Haracic.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Meggie Dougherty Howard, D-F Mallory Eubanks, F Ashley Hatch, M Tori Huster, F Arielle Ship and M Andi Sullivan.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Alex Keddie senior associate athletics director for compliance.

OHIO STATE — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball F Kaleb Wesson indefinitely for violating an athletic department policy.

RICE — Announced associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jerry Mack will coach the running backs. Named Drew Svoboda special teams coordinator and offensive assistant and Mike Kershaw wide receivers coach.

