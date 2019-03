Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Luis Alexander Basabe and LHP Kodi Meideros to Birmingham (SL). Reassigned INF D.J. Peterson to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Hernandez and LHP Joe Palumbo to Frisco (Texas). Assigned RHP Richelson Pena, LHP Zac Curtis, and INF Andy Ibanez to their minor league camp.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Merandy Gonzalez and Logan Webb. Reassigned OF John Andreoli, RHP Jandel Gustave, INF Ryan Howard and C Hamlet Marte to their minor league camp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Tyler Zeller to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Cut G T.J. Lang.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Malik Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jermey Parnell, RB Carlos Hyde and LS Carson Tinker.

MIAMI DIOLPHINS — Released WR Danny Amendola.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Jon Halapio.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Emery Welshman to Forge FC (Canadian Premier League).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy II (USL).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed F McKenzie Meehan. Announced G Caroline Casey will not return.

COLLEGE

LSU — Suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely.

PENN STATE — Announced women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington have agreed to part ways.

THE CITADEL — Named Ben Hodges inside linebackers coach.

