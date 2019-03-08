Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

March 8, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Luis Alexander Basabe and LHP Kodi Meideros to Birmingham (SL). Reassigned INF D.J. Peterson to their minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned INF Bobby Bradley to Columbus (IL); LHP Sam Hentges and RHP Jean Carlos Mejia to Akron (EL). Reassigned RHP Shao-Ching Chiang, C Li-Jen Chu, LHP Rob Kaminsky and LHP R.C. Orlan to their minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHPs Andrew Vazquez and Lewis Thorpe and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Reassigned C Ben Rortvedt and OFs Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker and Luke Raley to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevedo, Chance Adams, Luis Cessa, Domingo German, Chad Green, Joe Harvey, Ben Heller, Jonathan Holder and Jonathan Loaisiga; LHPs Jordan Montgomery and Stephen Tarpley; Cs Kyle Higashioka and Gary Sanchez; 1B Luke Voit; INFs Miguel Andujar, Thairo Estrada, Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade; and OFs Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Hernandez and LHP Joe Palumbo to Frisco (Texas). Assigned RHP Richelson Pena, LHP Zac Curtis, and INF Andy Ibanez to their minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired international signing bonus pool space from Baltimore for OF Dwight Smith Jr.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Merandy Gonzalez and Logan Webb. Reassigned OF John Andreoli, RHP Jandel Gustave, INF Ryan Howard and C Hamlet Marte to their minor league camp. Traded C Cameron Rupp to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Tyler Zeller to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Antoine Bethea and QB Mike Glennon. Re-signed RB D.J. Foster.

DETROIT LIONS — Cut G T.J. Lang.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Antonio Morrison.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Malik Jackson, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jermey Parnell, RB Carlos Hyde and LS Carson Tinker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released LB Mark Barron.

MIAMI DIOLPHINS — Released WR Danny Amendola.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Jon Halapio.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Emery Welshman to Forge FC (Canadian Premier League).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy II (USL).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed F McKenzie Meehan. Announced G Caroline Casey will not return.

US Soccer

USS — Named Raphael Wicky coach of the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

LSU — Suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely.

PENN STATE — Announced women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington have agreed to part ways.

THE CITADEL — Named Ben Hodges inside linebackers coach.

