Friday’s Sports Transactions

March 15, 2019 10:28 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Columbus (IL). Reassigned INFs Ernie Clement and Mark Mathias, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP Henry Martinez and LHP Josh Smith to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP CD Pelham, INF Patrick Wisdom, and OF Carlos Tocci to Nashville (PCL). Reassigned RHP Phillips Valdez, C Tony Sanchez, and INF Eli White to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Andrew Faulkner to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Austin Slater and SP Pat Venditte to minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Derek Law and INF Zach Green to minor league camp.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Ryan Brett.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Matt West.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt eight games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Jordan Hicks to a four-year contract, OL J.R. Sweezy to a two-year contract and WR Kevin White to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg. Promoted assistant special teams coordinator Chris Horton to special teams coordinator and kicking consultant Randy Brown to assistant special teams coach. Signed ST/CB Justin Bethel on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DL Nick Williams to a one-year contract. Signed WR Marvin Hall to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G John Miller to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Kendall Lamm.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with TE Jeff Heuerman on a two-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Geoff Swaim.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded QB Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Tennessee for 2018 seventh-round and 2020 fourth-round draft picks.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks, WR Bruce Ellington, WR Maurice Harris, TE Matt LaCosse, DL Mike Pennel and DE John Simon. Released DE Adrian Clayborn.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with QB Teddy Bridgewater.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed PK Chandler Catanzaro, LB C.J. Mosley and WRs Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson, DE Josh Mauro.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DT Daniel McCullers to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Cassius Marsh. Re-signed LB Mark Nzeocha to a three-year contract and DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Deone Bucannon, CB De’Vante Harris, WR Breshad Perriman and P Bradley Pinion. Re-signed DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Agreed to terms with LB Shaquil Barrett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released G Josh Kline. Agreed to terms with LB Cameron Wake on a multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Jake Elmer.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned F Aaron Luchuk from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Matthew Spencer from Orlando to Syracuse.

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned F Brian Ward to Adirondack (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned D Ryan Mackinnon to Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Brent Pedersn to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Josh Lammon.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Clay Anderson off waivers from Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned F Jared VanWormer to Stockton (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Chris Ordoobadi. Signed D Johnny Coughlin.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed Fs Matthew Whittaker and Adam Dauda to amateur tryouts. Signed D Cory Dunn.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Alex Crognale to Indy (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Lawrence Olum.

ORLANDO CITY — Loaned G Mason Stajduhar to Tulsa (USL Champonship).

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Fired men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph.

TEXAS A&M — Fired men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy.

