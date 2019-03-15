Friday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Columbus (IL). Reassigned INFs Ernie Clement and Mark Mathias, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP Henry Martinez and LHP Josh Smith to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP CD Pelham, INF Patrick Wisdom, and OF Carlos Tocci to Nashville (PCL). Reassigned RHP Phillips Valdez, C Tony Sanchez, and INF Eli White to minor league camp.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Andrew Faulkner to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Austin Slater and SP Pat Venditte to minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Derek Law and INF Zach Green to minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Ryan Brett.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Matt West.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt eight games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Jordan Hicks to a four-year contract, OL J.R. Sweezy to a two-year contract and WR Kevin White to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg. Promoted assistant special teams coordinator Chris Horton to special teams coordinator and kicking consultant Randy Brown to assistant special teams coach. Signed ST/CB Justin Bethel on a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DL Nick Williams to a one-year contract. Signed WR Marvin Hall to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G John Miller to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Kendall Lamm.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with TE Jeff Heuerman on a two-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Geoff Swaim.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded QB Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Tennessee for 2018 seventh-round and 2020 fourth-round draft picks.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks, WR Bruce Ellington, WR Maurice Harris, TE Matt LaCosse, DL Mike Pennel and DE John Simon. Released DE Adrian Clayborn.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with QB Teddy Bridgewater.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed PK Chandler Catanzaro, LB C.J. Mosley and WRs Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR J.J. Nelson, DE Josh Mauro.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DT Daniel McCullers to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Cassius Marsh. Re-signed LB Mark Nzeocha to a three-year contract and DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Deone Bucannon, CB De’Vante Harris, WR Breshad Perriman and P Bradley Pinion. Re-signed DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Agreed to terms with LB Shaquil Barrett.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released G Josh Kline. Agreed to terms with LB Cameron Wake on a multi-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Jake Elmer.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned F Aaron Luchuk from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Matthew Spencer from Orlando to Syracuse.
BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Assigned F Brian Ward to Adirondack (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned D Ryan Mackinnon to Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Brent Pedersn to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Josh Lammon.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Clay Anderson off waivers from Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned F Jared VanWormer to Stockton (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Released F Chris Ordoobadi. Signed D Johnny Coughlin.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed Fs Matthew Whittaker and Adam Dauda to amateur tryouts. Signed D Cory Dunn.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Alex Crognale to Indy (USL Championship).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Lawrence Olum.
ORLANDO CITY — Loaned G Mason Stajduhar to Tulsa (USL Champonship).
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Fired men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph.
TEXAS A&M — Fired men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy.
