Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Brandon Dixon to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Sam Freeman outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned LHPs Cody Reed and Ian Krol, RHPs Sal Romano and Lucas Sims, OFs Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel, INF/C Kyle Farmer, INF Blake Trahan and C Juan Graterol to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora and RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens, RHP Drew Anderson and LHP James Pazos to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Selected the contract of C Matt Wieters from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Drew Ferguson for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.

GOLF

USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Brent Gates Jr. and D Steven Ruggiero to amateur tryouts. Reassigned C Alex Dostie and D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL). Assigned G Angus Redmond to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Sean Campbell.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Edward Opoku to Birmingham (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew.

