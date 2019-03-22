Friday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Brandon Dixon to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Sam Freeman outright to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned LHPs Cody Reed and Ian Krol, RHPs Sal Romano and Lucas Sims, OFs Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel, INF/C Kyle Farmer, INF Blake Trahan and C Juan Graterol to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora and RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson to minor league camp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens, RHP Drew Anderson and LHP James Pazos to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Selected the contract of C Matt Wieters from Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Drew Ferguson for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.
USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Brent Gates Jr. and D Steven Ruggiero to amateur tryouts. Reassigned C Alex Dostie and D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL). Assigned G Angus Redmond to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Sean Campbell.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Edward Opoku to Birmingham (USL Championship).
VANDERBILT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew.
