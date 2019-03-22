Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

March 22, 2019 3:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Brandon Dixon to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Sam Freeman outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned LHPs Cody Reed and Ian Krol, RHPs Sal Romano and Lucas Sims, OFs Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel, INF/C Kyle Farmer, INF Blake Trahan and C Juan Graterol to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora and RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens, RHP Drew Anderson and LHP James Pazos to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Selected the contract of C Matt Wieters from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Drew Ferguson for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.

GOLF

USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Brent Gates Jr. and D Steven Ruggiero to amateur tryouts. Reassigned C Alex Dostie and D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL). Assigned G Angus Redmond to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Sean Campbell.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Edward Opoku to Birmingham (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.