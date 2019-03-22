Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

March 22, 2019 11:23 pm
 
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle OF Eric Filia (Arkansas-TL) 100 games and Kansas City RHP Jonathan Perrin (Omaha-PCL) and Boston RHP Chase Shugart (Greenwille-SAL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Eloy Jimenez on a six-year contract. Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Brandon Dixon to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 3B Alex Bregman on a five-year contract for 2020-24. Optioned INF AJ Reed to their minor league camp. Announced San Francisco returned Rule 5 pick OF Drew Ferguson and assigned Ferguson to thier minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL). Granted releases to LHP Tim Collins and INF Adam Rosales.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reassigned RHP Drew Hutchison, LHPs Rex Brothers, Danny Coulombe and Phillip Diehl and INFs Kyle Holder and Giovanny Urshela to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Willie Calhoun to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Sam Freeman outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned LHPs Cody Reed and Ian Krol, RHPs Sal Romano and Lucas Sims, OFs Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel, INF/C Kyle Farmer, INF Blake Trahan and C Juan Graterol to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reassigned RHP Tony Gonsolin to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora and RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens, RHP Drew Anderson and LHP James Pazos to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Selected the contract of C Matt Wieters from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned Rule 5 OF Drew Ferguson to Houston. Reassigned C Joey Bart to minor league camp. Returned OF Drew Ferguson to Houston.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Jimmer Fredette for the remainder of the season.

Women’s NBA

PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed C DeWanna Bonner.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT/TE Jake Fisher to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Andrew Donnal.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed P Ryan Allen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Cody Latimer.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Mike Glennon and S Curtis Riley.

GOLF

PGA TOUR — Suspended Robert Garrigus three months for testing positive for marijuana.

USGA — Named Jason Gore senior director/player relations.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Matt Puempel from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Greg Wolfe to Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Justin Woods to Jacksonville. Recalled G Ken Appleby from Jacksonville.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Brent Gates Jr. and D Steven Ruggiero to amateur tryouts. Reassigned C Alex Dostie and D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL). Assigned G Angus Redmond to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Joshua Victor. Re-signed D Sean Campbell.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Slater Doggett.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Alex Dubeau and Fs Gage Torrel and Anthony Nellis.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Reid Patryk to Chicago (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Added G Zach Alvarado as emergency backup.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Jade McMullen.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Conor O’Neil.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Keegan Asmundson and F Craig Pefley.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Lucas Kohls to an amateur tryout.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Jake Henderson and G Matt Hewitt.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a second game to the one-game violent conduct suspension of Philadelphia M Maco Fabian.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Edward Opoku to Birmingham (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

UCLA — Announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo.

VANDERBILT — Fired men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew.

