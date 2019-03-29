Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned 2B Stevie Wilkerson outright to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Cameron Maybin to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, March 25.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Jesus Ozoria to San Francisco for C Tom Murphy. Optioned C David Freitas to Tacoma (PCL).

Advertisement

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Brian Duensing outright to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Andrew Toles on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Steven Okert outright to Sacramento (PCL).

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed INF Ryan Schimpf.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a second 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jan Jenik to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Martin Frk and D Jake Chelios from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee (AHL) under emergency conditions.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Oliver Wahlstrom on an amateur tryout.

COLLEGE

ST. JOHN’S — Junior G Shamorie Ponds will enter the NBA draft.

SYRACUSE — Junior G Tyus Battle will enter the NBA draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.