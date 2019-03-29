Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned 2B Stevie Wilkerson outright to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Cameron Maybin to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, March 25.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Jesus Ozoria to San Francisco for C Tom Murphy. Optioned C David Freitas to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP Brian Duensing outright to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Andrew Toles on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Steven Okert outright to Sacramento (PCL).

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed INF Ryan Schimpf.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded C Dalton Wheat to Sussex County (Can-Am) for RHP Dylan Mouzakes.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Marvin Gorgas.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Renny Tolentino.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a second 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Walt Lemon Jr.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jan Jenik to a three-year, entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Spencer Watson from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Martin Frk and D Jake Chelios from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions. Assigned F David Pope from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee (AHL) under emergency conditions.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Chris Carlisle from Manchester (ECHL).

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Returned D Desmond Bergin to Adirondack (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Oliver Wahlstrom on an amateur tryout. Assigned D Mike Cornell to Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Arvin Atwal from Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Josh McArdle to Indy. Returned D Dmitri Osipov to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Scott Pooley to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Evan Weninger to an amateur tryout.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Shane Walsh off waivers from Wichita.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Zeb Knutson off waivers from Indy.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D J.R. Wojciechowski to an amateur tryout.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Best as emergency backup. Signed F Tanner Karty.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Duggie Lagrone. Signed F Ryan Galt.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Pierre-Cedric Labrie to Bakersfield (AHL).

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Mark Fox men’s basketball coach.

RICE — Named Brian Lee women’s soccer coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Junior G Shamorie Ponds will enter the NBA draft.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named John DiRico men’s soccer coach.

SYRACUSE — Junior G Tyus Battle will enter the NBA draft.

UCLA — Sophomore F Kris Wilkes will enter the NBA draft.

