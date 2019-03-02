Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friedrich finishes off perfect 2-man bobsled season

March 2, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Francesco Friedrich’s two-man bobsled season was perfect.

The German driving star won the world two-man championship Saturday night, teaming with Thorsten Margis to hold off the Canadian sled driven by Justin Kripps and pushed by Cameron Stones.

There were nine major races in two-man this season — eight World Cups, then the world championships — and Friedrich drove to the victory in every one.

He and Kripps shared the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, but this time, Friedrich left no doubt. His time over four runs at the Whistler Sliding Centre was 3 minutes, 24.54 second, or about six-tenths of a second faster than Kripps.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nico Walther and Paul Krenz of Germany took the bronze.

The top U.S. finisher was Codie Bascue, who drove to 16th-place.

Competition continues Sunday with the final two runs of the women’s world championship. Germany’s Mariama Jamanka, the Olympic champion, goes into Sunday with a lead of 0.13 seconds over the sled driven by Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States.

World titles in men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and four-man bobsledding will be awarded next weekend.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.