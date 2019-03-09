Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gafford double-double sparks Arkansas past Alabama, 82-70

March 9, 2019 9:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Daniel Gafford posted his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 29 points and pulling down a career-best 16 rebounds to spark Arkansas to an 82-70 win over Alabama in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Gafford had his double-double by halftime with 12 points and 11 boards. At one point in the second half he scored 10 straight points to put the Razorbacks in front by double digits.

The victory moves the Razorbacks past Alabama to clinch the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, where they will face Florida.

Isaiah Joe added 15 points and Desi Sills added 11 for Arkansas (17-14, 8-10), which now has won three straight.

Advertisement

Arkansas forced the Crimson Tide into 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues for a 13-point advantage. The Razorbacks also scored 20 second-chance points.

It was the third straight loss for Alabama, which enters the SEC tournament with a 17-14 record, the exact same record as a year ago.

The Razorbacks used an early 9-0 run to build a 26-19 lead with 10:29 to play. Arkansas led 36-31 at intermission but Alabama took more than three minutes to score its first points of the second half and could never catch up.

Arkansas has now won five straight over Alabama and six of the last seven. The Crimson Tide has not won in Fayetteville since 2012.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.