Galaxy-FC Dallas, Sums

March 9, 2019 6:07 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 0—0
Dallas 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Dallas, Ziegler, 1 (penalty kick), 53rd minute; 2, Dallas, Acosta, 1 (Pomykal), 61st.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Hedges, 63rd; Barrios, 80th. Los Angeles, Feltscher, 21st; Lletget, 35th; Steres, 71st; Polenta, 75th; dos Santos, 90th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; TJ Zablocki; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_17,220.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon (Marquinhos Pedroso, 46th), Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios (Pablo Aranguiz, 89th), Carlos Gruezo, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Edwin Cerrillo, 79th), Paxton Pomykal; Dominique Badji.

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Ethan Zubak, 76th), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget (Efrain Alvarez, 59th), Jonathan dos Santos; Uriel Antuna, Chris Pontius.

