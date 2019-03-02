Listen Live Sports

Gallinat hits a late 3 to give Pacific lead and 73-72 win

March 2, 2019 11:44 pm
 
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Roberto Gallinat drained a 3-pointer to give Pacific the lead for good with just over a minute remaining as the Tigers held off Pepperdine for a 73-72 win on Saturday night.

Pacific (14-17, 4-12 West Coast Conference) made seven free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Gallinat finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jahlil Tripp added 14 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Bailey chipped in 15 points for the Tigers.

Pacific had a 32-28 lead at the break and led throughout until Colbey Ross drained a 3 for to give Pepperdine a 50-47 lead with 7:54 remaining. The Waves led going into the final minutes until Gillinat hit his last trey with 1:16 remaining.

Ross finished draining 6 of 9 from distance for a career-best 36 points for Pepperdine (13-17, 6-10).

Pacific and Pepperdine will meet again on Thursday in the first round of the conference tourney.

