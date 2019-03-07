Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gardner-Webb gets past High Point 75-69 in Big South tourney

March 7, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi had 25 points as Gardner-Webb defeated High Point 75-69 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

DJ Laster had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (21-11) which will face No. 1 seed Campbell on Friday. Jaheam Cornwall added 12 points.

Jose Perez, who was second on the Runnin’ Bulldogs in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Jahaad Proctor had 25 points for the Panthers (16-15). Ricky Madison added 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Whitehead had seven rebounds.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.