Gardner-Webb gets past High Point 75-69 in Big South tourney

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi had 25 points as Gardner-Webb defeated High Point 75-69 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

DJ Laster had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (21-11) which will face No. 1 seed Campbell on Friday. Jaheam Cornwall added 12 points.

Jose Perez, who was second on the Runnin’ Bulldogs in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 0-of-10 shooting.

Jahaad Proctor had 25 points for the Panthers (16-15). Ricky Madison added 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Whitehead had seven rebounds.

