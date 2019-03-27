Listen Live Sports

Gate at Purdue’s stadium to honor superfan Tyler Trent

March 27, 2019 11:51 am
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A memorial gate leading to the student section entrance of Purdue University’s football stadium will be built to honor Tyler Trent, the school’s superfan and cancer activist who died in January.

University President Mitch Daniels announced plans Wednesday for the permanent memorial at Ross-Ade Stadium for Trent, who died on Jan. 1 at age 20 following a battle with bone cancer. The Tyler Trent Memorial Gate will be erected before the start of the fall football season.

Trent became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest.

Daniels also announced the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, a memorial scholarship in Trent’s name. The scholarship goes to Sean P. English, a freshman from Northville, Michigan.

