George Washington gets Jamion Christian from Siena to coach

March 21, 2019 4:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamion Christian has been hired by George Washington as its men’s basketball coach after one season at Siena.

Christian’s hiring was announced Thursday, less than a week after GW parted ways with Maurice Joseph following three years in the job.

Siena went 17-16 under Christian this season with a game built on pressure defense and 3-point shooting. He took over a team that finished 8-24 in 2017-18 under Jimmy Patsos.

Before that, he took his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s, to a pair of appearances in the NCAA Tournament in six years at the school.

Christian’s brother, Jarell, coaches the Washington Wizards’ G-League affiliate.

George Washington went 9-24 this season. The Colonials were 44-57 under Joseph, who replaced Mike Lonergan when he was fired after an internal investigation into players’ allegations about Lonergan’s behavior.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

