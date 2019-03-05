Georgetown looks to sweep DePaul

Georgetown (18-11, 8-8) vs. DePaul (14-13, 6-10)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown goes for the season sweep over DePaul after winning the previous matchup in Washington. The teams last played on Feb. 27, when the Hoyas shot 49.2 percent from the field on their way to the 82-73 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: DePaul has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Georgetown has relied on freshmen. Seniors Max Strus, Femi Olujobi and Eli Cain have collectively scored 57 percent of DePaul’s points this season and 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 48 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.

GIFTED GOVAN: Jessie Govan has connected on 42 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Blue Demons are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 9-13 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Hoyas are 7-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 40 assists on 83 field goals (48.2 percent) over its past three outings while Georgetown has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 29th among Division I teams. The DePaul defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

