Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia’s Simmons, Stevenson arrested following bar fight

March 25, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia senior wide receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman defensive back Tyrique Stevenson are facing misdemeanor charges following a bar fight.

Simmons and Stevenson were arrested early Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct for their alleged fight with employees at the Cloud Bar in Athens.

According to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department provided to The Associated Press, an off-duty officer working at the bar called for assistance at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. The statement said several officers “responded to a chaotic scene with numerous bar patrons spilling out onto the sidewalk and street.”

Simmons and Stevenson were transported to jail but Simmons complained of an undisclosed injury and was taken to a local hospital. Following treatment, Simmons was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootbal and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.