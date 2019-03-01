Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Germany to host Argentina for friendly in October

March 1, 2019 8:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will host Argentina for a soccer friendly in Dortmund on Oct. 9.

German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel says, “It was the express wish of the sporting leadership for the opportunity to develop the squad and test against an outstanding team. Argentina belongs among the top nations in world football.”

Germany plays Serbia in a friendly in Wolfsburg on March 20, four days before European Championship qualification begins against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.