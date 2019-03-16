Listen Live Sports

...

Giants 10, Padres 3

March 16, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Dggar cf 4 2 2 0
J.Gerra 2b 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos cf 0 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 0 J.Panik 2b 3 2 3 0
Torrens c 1 0 0 0 Michael 2b 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Posey c 4 2 2 2
Ovrstrt 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 2 1 Crwford ss 4 1 3 3
Mjs-Brn 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Slano ss 1 0 0 0
L.Urias ss 3 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 4 1 2 0
Rosario 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia pr 0 1 0 0
M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 4 0 2 2
N.Esley cf 1 1 1 0 G.Parra lf 3 1 1 1
J.Nylor lf 4 1 1 2 Wllmson dh 4 0 2 1
H.Potts dh 4 0 1 0 C.Mybin rf 4 0 0 0
M.Gttys rf 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 37 10 17 9
San Diego 000 100 002—3
San Francisco 102 060 10x—10

E_Naylor (2), Michael (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 3. LOB_San Diego 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Hosmer (3), Easley (1), Crawford (1), Sandoval (1), Parra (2). 3B_Posey (1). HR_Naylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill L, 0-1 BS, 0-4 3 2-3 7 3 3 1 3
Torres BS, 0-3 2-3 7 6 6 0 0
Mitchell 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Maton 1 3 1 1 0 1
Makita 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Suarez W, 1-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Black BS, 0-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Stratton 2 3 0 0 0 1
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Okert 1 2 2 2 0 2

WP_Torres, Okert.

Balk_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:38. A_11,761

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

