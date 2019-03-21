Giants 13, Indians 0

Cleveland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 2 0 1 0 S.Dggar cf 3 1 1 1 Mrabell pr 1 0 1 0 C.Mybin cf 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 4 1 2 1 Schnmnn 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Slano pr 1 1 0 0 J.Buers 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Posey c 4 2 2 1 W.Grcia pr 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 T.Nquin rf 2 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 3 2 3 3 T.Broks rf 1 0 0 0 G.Brusa pr 1 1 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 1 1 M.Longo pr 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 1 1 1 3 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 0 Lpzlvrz c 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson ss 2 0 1 1 Navarro dh 3 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 2 1 1 0 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 Mnstrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Solarte lf 3 1 1 1 R.Rvera ph 2 0 0 0 Pmeranz sp 1 1 1 1 Wllmson ph 2 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 40 13 16 13

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 San Francisco 031 504 00x—13

DP_Cleveland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Marabell (1), Duggar (2), Panik (1), Posey (1), Belt (2), Sandoval (2), Crawford (6), Solarte (4). 3B_Hanson (1), Parra (1). HR_Belt (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plutko L, 1-1 3 2-3 10 9 9 1 3 Wittgren 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Perez 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 DeMasi 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Gomez 1 1 0 0 0 3 San Francisco Pomeranz W, 2-1 5 0 0 0 4 1 Watson 1 2 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Perez (Belt), Gomez (Sandoval).

WP_Plutko.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Sean Allen.

T_2:45. A_8,296

