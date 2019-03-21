Giants 13, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Dggar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrabell pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Mybin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schnmnn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Slano pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Posey c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|W.Grcia pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|T.Broks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Brusa pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Longo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lpzlvrz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Navarro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mnstrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Rvera ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Pmeranz sp
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Wllmson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|40
|13
|16
|13
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Francisco
|031
|504
|00x—13
DP_Cleveland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Marabell (1), Duggar (2), Panik (1), Posey (1), Belt (2), Sandoval (2), Crawford (6), Solarte (4). 3B_Hanson (1), Parra (1). HR_Belt (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plutko L, 1-1
|3 2-3
|10
|9
|9
|1
|3
|Wittgren
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|DeMasi
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gomez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|Pomeranz W, 2-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Watson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Perez (Belt), Gomez (Sandoval).
WP_Plutko.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Sean Allen.
T_2:45. A_8,296
