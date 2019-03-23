Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

March 23, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 Con.Joe lf 4 0 1 0
M.Wlson pr 1 0 0 0 B.Posey c 3 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 Michael pr 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 1 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 4 0 1 0
W.Flres 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia 1b 4 1 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 1 2 0
Peralta lf 3 1 1 1 Avelino ss 1 0 0 0
S.Brito rf 0 0 0 0 H.Ramos cf 2 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 0 1 2
M.Szczr lf 1 0 0 0 St.Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Hnson ss 3 1 1 1
T.Snder ph 1 0 1 0 Holland sp 1 0 0 0
N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 D.Slano 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Herum 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Avila c 2 0 1 0
Mroglio c 1 0 1 0
Rob.Ray sp 2 0 0 0
G.Crbbs ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 9 1 Totals 29 3 8 3
Arizona 101 000 000—2
San Francisco 000 200 10x—3

E_Holland (1). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Flores (1), Posey (2), Sandoval (3). HR_Peralta (1), Hanson (2). CS_Escobar (1), Ramos (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 11
Lopez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Kohn 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Holland 4 6 2 2 3 4
Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Adon S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 3

PB_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Sean Ryan; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Kerwin Danley.

Advertisement

T_2:44. A_12,081

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.