Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Padres 2

March 31, 2019 12:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar cf 4 1 2 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0
Solarte ss-3b 5 1 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 2
Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 2 0 1 0 Myers lf 4 0 0 0
Posey c 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Joe lf 3 0 0 0 F.Crdro cf 2 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 1 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0
Parra rf 2 0 1 0 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 0 1 1 F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0
D.Rdrig p 2 0 0 0 Mrgvcus p 1 0 0 0
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 Stock p 0 0 0 0
M.Reed lf 2 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 35 2 8 2
San Francisco 000 003 000—3
San Diego 000 002 000—2

E_Solarte (1). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solarte 2 (2), B.Crawford (1), Parra (1), Hosmer (1), G.Garcia (1), Margot (1). SB_Duggar (1), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodriguez W,1-0 5 4 2 2 0 2
Bergen 0 1 0 0 0 0
Moronta H,1 2 1 0 0 0 5
Watson H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Smith S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Margevicius L,0-1 5 3 1 1 0 5
Stock 0 2 2 2 1 0
Erlin 2 1 0 0 1 2
Loup 1 2 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1

Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Stock pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Advertisement

D.Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Bergen pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Margevicius (Duggar), by Margevicius (Belt), by Loup (Parra). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:10. A_41,899 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.