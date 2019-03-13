Listen Live Sports

Giants 4, Brewers 2

March 13, 2019 12:01 am
 
Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lo.Cain cf 2 0 1 0 S.Dggar cf 3 0 1 1
Grisham pr 1 0 1 0 G.Parra rf 3 0 2 0
C.Ylich rf 2 0 1 0 B.Posey c 3 0 0 0
Stk Jr. pr 1 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 1 1
Grandal c 3 0 2 0 Crwford ss 1 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 Michael pr 0 1 0 0
Mstakas 2b 2 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 0 1 0
E.Thmes 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Slano pr 0 1 0 0
O.Arcia ss 2 1 1 0 Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0
E.Kratz dh 2 0 0 0 A.Hnson 2b 2 1 1 1
T.Tylor lf 2 1 1 2 Bmgrner sp 2 0 1 1
Totals 22 2 7 2 Totals 20 4 7 4
Milwaukee 000 02 —2
San Francisco 000 4xx xxx—4

E_Moustakas (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 5. 3B_Duggar (1). HR_Taylor (1), Belt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Davies L, 1-1 BS, 0-3 3 2-3 6 4 4 1 3
Griep S, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Bumgarner W, 1-2 5 7 2 2 0 4

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mike Winters; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_1:36 (:10 delay). A_7,986

