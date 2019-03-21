Listen Live Sports

Giants 5, Cubs 5

March 21, 2019 7:01 pm
 
San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 3 2 2 0 Alm Jr. cf 4 1 1 1
H.Ramos cf 1 0 0 0 Bernard cf 1 0 0 0
Solarte 2b 3 0 1 1 K.Brynt lf 3 0 0 0
Avelino pr 1 0 1 1 C.Admes ph 1 0 0 0
Br.Belt 1b 3 1 1 2 Mtchell ph 1 1 1 1
Jo.Bart ph 1 0 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0
Lngoria 3b 3 0 2 0 J.Addci 1b 2 1 1 0
D.Slano pr 1 0 0 0 Da.Bote ss 4 0 1 0
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Ia.Happ 2b 2 0 0 0
A.Hnson ss 1 0 0 0 C.Young 2b 1 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 1 1 0 P.Evans 3b 4 0 1 0
M.Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 1 2 1
Heyward pr 1 1 0 0 J.Preda c 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 3 0 2 1 Hndrcks sp 2 0 0 0
H.Marte ph 1 0 0 0 J.Field lf 2 0 0 0
Smrdzja sp 2 0 0 0 Zagunis rf 2 0 1 0
Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 Brnstin pr 1 1 0 0
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 37 5 10 3
San Francisco 200 001 200—5
Chicago 100 100 201—5

E_Dyson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Duggar (3), Avelino (2), Garcia (2), Rizzo (0), Adduci (1). HR_Belt (8), Almora Jr. (3), Mitchell (1), Caratini (2). CS_Avelino (1), Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 4
Moronta H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dyson H, 1 1 2 2 0 0 0
Bergen H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blach 1 1 1 1 0 0
Chicago
Hendricks 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 3
Duensing BS, 0-4 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Kintzler 1 2 0 0 0 2
Webster 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Samardzija (Zagunis).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:46. A_15,409

