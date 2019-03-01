Giants 5, Reds 3

|Cincinnati
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Dggar cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ky.Wren lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M.Grber cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Snzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Trmmell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Vlera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Rupp c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Colon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Avelino pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P.Ervin rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Fredl rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Michael 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hward ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pttrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ch.Shaw ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|O’Grady 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grterol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Androli lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Slter 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Z.Green 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|100—3
|San Francisco
|001
|020
|02x—5
E_Panik (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Ervin (1), Rupp (2), Garcia (1), Howard (2). 3B_Farmer (1). HR_Winker (2), Ervin (2), Shaw (2). SB_Duggar (1), Slater (1). SF_Wren (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Duke
|BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hughes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stephens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boshers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Despaigne L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Melancon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beede
|BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Vincent W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Navas S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Boshers (Gerber).
WP_Duke, Beede.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:43. A_8,343
