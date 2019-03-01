Listen Live Sports

Giants 5, Reds 3

March 1, 2019 11:51 pm
 
Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wnker lf 3 1 1 1 S.Dggar cf 1 1 0 0
Ky.Wren lf 1 0 0 1 M.Grber cf 1 0 0 0
N.Snzel cf 4 0 1 0 J.Panik 2b 2 1 1 0
Trmmell cf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0
Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 1 0
Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 1 0 1 2
Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 1 0 1 0
C.Colon 2b 1 0 1 0 Avelino pr 0 1 0 0
P.Ervin rf 3 1 3 1 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Fredl rf 1 0 1 0 Michael 3b 1 0 0 0
K.Frmer 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 Solarte ss 2 0 0 0
Wlliams dh 3 0 0 0 R.Hward ss 2 0 1 0
Pttrson ph 1 0 0 0 Crwford dh 2 0 0 0
Con.Joe 1b 3 1 0 0 Ch.Shaw ph 2 1 1 2
O’Grady 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 2 0 0 0
Grterol c 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 0
Stphnsn c 2 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0
Androli lf 1 0 0 0
A.Slter 1b 1 1 0 0
Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 30 5 7 4
Cincinnati 100 100 100—3
San Francisco 001 020 02x—5

E_Panik (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Ervin (1), Rupp (2), Garcia (1), Howard (2). 3B_Farmer (1). HR_Winker (2), Ervin (2), Shaw (2). SB_Duggar (1), Slater (1). SF_Wren (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 2 2 0 0 0 4
Duke BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hughes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garrett BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 2 1
Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Despaigne L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
San Francisco
Bumgarner 3 3 1 1 0 5
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 1
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Beede BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 4
Vincent W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 3
Navas S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Boshers (Gerber).

WP_Duke, Beede.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:43. A_8,343

