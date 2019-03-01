Giants 5, Reds 3

Cincinnati San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Wnker lf 3 1 1 1 S.Dggar cf 1 1 0 0 Ky.Wren lf 1 0 0 1 M.Grber cf 1 0 0 0 N.Snzel cf 4 0 1 0 J.Panik 2b 2 1 1 0 Trmmell cf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 1 0 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 1 0 1 2 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 1 0 1 0 C.Colon 2b 1 0 1 0 Avelino pr 0 1 0 0 P.Ervin rf 3 1 3 1 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Fredl rf 1 0 1 0 Michael 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 Solarte ss 2 0 0 0 Wlliams dh 3 0 0 0 R.Hward ss 2 0 1 0 Pttrson ph 1 0 0 0 Crwford dh 2 0 0 0 Con.Joe 1b 3 1 0 0 Ch.Shaw ph 2 1 1 2 O’Grady 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Parra rf 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 Androli lf 1 0 0 0 A.Slter 1b 1 1 0 0 Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 30 5 7 4

Cincinnati 100 100 100—3 San Francisco 001 020 02x—5

E_Panik (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Ervin (1), Rupp (2), Garcia (1), Howard (2). 3B_Farmer (1). HR_Winker (2), Ervin (2), Shaw (2). SB_Duggar (1), Slater (1). SF_Wren (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Mahle 2 2 0 0 0 4 Duke BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hughes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garrett BS, 0-1 1 1 2 2 2 1 Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2 Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Despaigne L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 San Francisco Bumgarner 3 3 1 1 0 5 Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 1 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Beede BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 4 Vincent W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 3 Navas S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Boshers (Gerber).

WP_Duke, Beede.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:43. A_8,343

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.