Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 5, White Sox 2

March 18, 2019 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 3 1 2 0 L.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0
H.Ramos cf 1 0 0 1 P.Tcker rf 1 0 0 0
Solarte 3b 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 0 0
Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Frbes 3b 1 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 0 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 1 2
J.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Skole 1b 1 0 1 0
A.Grcia dh 3 0 1 1 Dlmnico dh 3 0 0 0
Jo.Bart ph 2 0 0 0 G.Shets ph 1 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0
A.Grcia c 1 0 0 0 M.Roman 2b 1 0 0 0
Sndoval 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Guyer lf 3 0 0 0
Z.Green 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Rndon lf 1 0 1 0
G.Parra rf 2 1 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0
Frguson rf 0 1 0 0 L.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0
A.Hnson ss 3 1 1 0 A.Engel cf 3 0 2 0
Avelino ss 1 0 1 0 Cordell cf 1 0 0 0
D.Slano 2b 3 1 1 2 Gnzalez c 3 0 1 0
C.Gntry lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 4 Totals 33 2 7 2
San Francisco 000 040 001—5
Chicago 200 000 000—2

E_Solano (1), Burr (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Chicago 1. 2B_Hanson (1). HR_Alonso (1). SB_Ferguson (4), Avelino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede 2 4 2 2 1 3
Bergen 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 4
Blach W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Gott S, 3-3 2 2 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Banuelos 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Burr L, 0-1 BS, 5-9 1 4 2 2 0 3
Fry 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vieira 0 1 1 1 2 0
Osich 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Banuelos (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_2:53. A_8,878

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.