Giants 7, Royals 2

March 17, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Kansas City San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 3 1 2 0 J.Panik 2b 3 0 0 0
Te.Gore cf 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson 2b 2 0 0 0
E.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 B.Posey c 3 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia pr 0 1 0 0
N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 3 0
Mrrfeld 1b 3 0 1 1 Jo.Bart c 1 1 0 1
Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 D.Slano 2b 1 1 1 1
Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 1 0 1 0
H.Dzier dh 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 1 2 0
Bnfacio pr 0 1 0 0 A.Grcia lf 3 1 0 0
C.Owngs 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Mybin cf 3 1 1 0
J.Flres 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Grber rf 1 0 1 2
Arteaga 3b 3 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 4 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 1 0 1 1 Bmgrner sp 2 0 0 1
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 St.Vogt ph 1 0 1 0
Phllips rf 0 0 0 0 Frguson pr 1 1 0 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0
Frnndez c 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 35 7 11 5
Kansas City 001 000 001—2
San Francisco 000 010 06x—7

E_McWilliams 2 (2), Cuthbert (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Dozier (2), Belt (1), Maybin (3). SB_Hamilton (4), Merrifield (2), Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller 4 2-3 5 1 1 0 3
Hill 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0
McWilliams S, 2-2 1-3 3 6 4 2 0
Lovelady 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Bumgarner 6 2-3 5 1 1 0 6
Vincent 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Dyson W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon BS, 0-5 1 3 1 1 1 1

WP_McWilliams.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:48. A_10,684

