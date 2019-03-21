Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants acquire Rule 5 pick Connor Joe from Reds

March 21, 2019 8:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have acquired Rule 5 draft selection Connor Joe from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a minor league pitcher and cash.

The teams announced the trade Thursday night.

Joe is a 26-year-old right-handed hitter who has played first base, second base, third base and both outfield corners in the minor leagues. He could fill San Francisco’s need for a righty bat to balance its lefty-heavy lineup. As a Rule 5 pick, he must remain on the active roster all season or else be placed on waivers and offered back to his original team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe was 11 for 40 (.275) this spring with a home run and three RBIs.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

San Francisco is sending back righty Jordan Johnson. The 25-year-old was 7-13 with a 4.06 ERA last season in 26 starts between Double-A and Triple-A.

San Francisco designated Drew Ferguson for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster for Joe.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.